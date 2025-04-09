New Subsidy Module "Flexible Electricity Consumption" For Organisations

The new subsidy module "Flexible electricity consumption" was introduced on 1 April in the amended national subsidy regulations of the EZK and LNV. This module offers companies with high energy consumption the opportunity to save costs and at the same time play an active role in making the electricity grid more sustainable.

Grid congestion

Grid congestion is a growing problem in the Netherlands. The electricity grid is becoming overloaded due to the rapid increase in energy demand. This leads to waiting times for new connections and restrictions for companies that want to expand their energy consumption.

The aim of this project is to promote flexible electricity consumption in order to reduce grid congestion by gaining insight into current energy consumption and the possibilities for (further) flexibility and its technical feasibility. This will enable companies to manage and distribute their energy consumption more efficiently, thus reducing the pressure on the electricity grid.

This subsidy module is intended for companies and institutions that have a connection to the electricity grid with medium or high voltage (≥ 1000 volts). In addition, they must have a contracted transmission capacity for the offtake of at least 100 kW. The scheme is specifically aimed at companies and institutions located in areas where the offtake congestion has been declared by the grid operator.

What is subsidised?

Flexibility Scan

This is an exploratory study that provides insight into current and future electricity consumption and identifies opportunities for flexibility.

The subsidy is 50% of the cost, with a maximum of €10,000. Feasibility study

This study elaborates the promising flexibility measures and examines the financial feasibility.

This grant covers 50% of the costs, with a minimum of €10,000 and a maximum of €125,000. Implementation of flexibility measures

Grants are available for various categories, such as measurement and control technology, energy storage, energy conversion and storage or buffer capacity, and process optimisation.

The grant amounts to 35% of the investment costs, with a minimum of €25,000 and a maximum of €300,000.

The overall duration of the scheme is from 1 April 2025 to 1 April 2030. The first round of grants will run from 1 April to 15 October 2025. The second round is expected to start on 1 January 2026. The total budget for the first two rounds is rounded to EUR 61 million.

Requirements

Flexibility measures must be implemented within two years. Measures implemented on the basis of the grant must be able to provide flexibility for at least four years.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.