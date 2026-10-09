Legislative Updates In The Real Estate Sector

The Swiss real estate sector is undergoing several legislative and regulatory developments.
On 1 October 2026, new obligations regarding beneficial ownership transparency and anti-money laundering will come into force (LTPM and AMLA).
As of 27 September 2026, the people of Geneva will vote on an amendment to the LDTR, while the revision of the Lex Koller continues to progress at federal level.
Our Real Estate attorneys, Charlotte Vermeil and Giulia Piermartiri, provide an update on these key developments and their practical implications: read the full article in French.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]