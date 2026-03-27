How To Terminate A Property Contract In Dubai: Your Rights, Your Options, And The Role Of Form F

Buying real estate in Dubai is a major milestone. To make things official, buyers and sellers use the Dubai Land Department’s standard Property Sales Contract, commonly known as “Form F,” which sets out the terms...

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Introduction

Buying real estate in Dubai is a major milestone. To make things official, buyers and sellers use the Dubai Land Department’s standard Property Sales Contract, commonly known as “Form F,” which sets out the terms of the agreement clearly and formally. Transfers typically go smoothly, but occasionally one party must or chooses not to proceed. Having the right legal support in Dubai can really make the whole process easier when you’re buying, selling, or renting a property. Real estate lawyers in the UAE help break down the fine print, guide you through the rules, and look out for your best interests so you can move ahead with confidence and without unnecessary stress.

Both buyers and sellers should be aware of their legal rights in the event that a real estate transaction falls through. A property dispute lawyer in Dubai can assist in resolving these circumstances, which may arise for a number of reasons. This article examines the main UAE laws that apply in situations where things don’t go as planned, as well as the options available to both parties.

Why do property deals fall through

There are a lot of things that could go wrong with a deal. A buyer might get scared, or a seller might change their mind because they got a better offer. A lot of the time, people have real-world problems, which is why consulting a reliable real estate lawyer in Dubai can help protect your interests and navigate these challenges smoothly.

Financial Issues: The buyer may not be able to convince their bank to approve their most recent mortgage.

Issues with clearance: The seller may not be able to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the developer or community management, or the seller’s bank may take longer than anticipated to send a letter stating they owe nothing.

Missed Deadlines: It’s possible that some of the contract’s strict deadlines won’t be fulfilled.

What happens to the deposit of 10%?

Most of the time, the buyer gives a 10% security deposit when they sign Form F. The broker has this deposit check, but they can’t cash it or give it to either party without a written agreement from both parties or a court order.

If there is a disagreement and the parties can’t agree, the person who is wronged usually has to go to the Dubai Courts to get their deposit back or get paid. The person who has the check must keep it until the court decides who has the right to the money.

What happens if you don’t pay: Buyer and Seller

Form F lists the exact outcomes of defaults:

If the Buyer Defaults: If the buyer doesn’t finish the transfer on the agreed date because of something they did or didn’t do, the seller can end the deal and keep the deposit.

If the Seller Defaults: If the seller doesn’t finish the transfer, the buyer can get their full deposit back and the seller has to pay them the same amount as compensation, according to the standard terms.

The UAE Civil Code says that a contract can usually be ended by both parties agreeing to it, a specific clause in the contract, or a court order. If a case goes to court, the judge will look at the evidence, figure out who is at fault, and then make a decision.

Does the Agent’s Commission Require Fees?

The broker’s commission is a frequent issue when a deal goes wrong. In order to recover their professional fees, agents frequently file lawsuits against both the buyer and the seller, claiming that they performed their duties by facilitating the signing of the contract.

Dubai Law No. 85 of 2006 about the Real Estate Brokers Register says that a broker can only get paid if the deal goes through. The broker can only charge fees after the condition is met if the contract is based on that condition (like getting a mortgage). But if the deal falls through because one side acted in bad faith or broke the rules, the courts can decide to give the agent their fees based on what the contracts said. For example, some contracts say that the agency will still get paid if both parties agree to cancel the contract, or that the broker will get 20% of the security deposit for administrative costs if one party doesn’t pay. In such cases, consulting a skilled property dispute lawyer in Dubai can help clarify your rights and protect your interests in court.

The amount of compensation and the court’s decision

A lot of sellers and buyers who sue for damages use the 10% penalty clause in Form F. But the courts have a lot of freedom to make choices.

Article 390 of the UAE Civil Code allows both parties to agree in advance on a fixed compensation amount. If one party requests it, a judge can adjust this amount to match the real harm or loss suffered. If the court finds that losing the full 10% deposit is excessive and does not reflect the actual damages, the judge may reduce the compensation. The court will also consider who was truly at fault and whether the person who failed to pay made a genuine effort to do so.

Additional Terms and Conditions

The Significance of ‘Additional Terms and Conditions’ is a document that can change the usual rules in Form F. People often use it to avoid standard terms or to protect themselves from unexpected issues. For example, extra terms might include:

Mortgage Clauses: The buyer needs final mortgage approval for the deal to happen. If the bank does not approve the loan, the contract is canceled, and the deposit is returned with no fees.

Custom Compensation Splits: If the buyer does not pay, the seller gets 80% of the deposit, and the broker gets 20%.

Force Majeure Definitions: These terms explain what ‘Acts of God’ or events beyond anyone’s control mean, such as pandemics, strikes, or government delays. If one of these events happens, the transfer date is moved back automatically or the contract is canceled without penalties.

Conclusion

If you want to get out of a property contract that has gone bad, you need to think carefully about your legal strategy. If you’re a seller trying to get paid for a broken contract or a buyer trying to get your deposit back because your financing fell through, the wording of your Form F and its additional terms will have a big impact on your rights. The best way to protect your money if you are in a real estate dispute is to hire a real estate dispute lawyer in the UAE to help you reach a settlement or represent you in court.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.