Real Estate & Global Mobility Solutions: Invest Smart, Live Anywhere

Following our joint session of the two GGI Practice Groups Global Mobility Solutions and Real Estate during the GGI World Conference in Zurich, speakers have briefly wrapped up their contents to provide a streamlined examination of key real estate markets in Europe, Spain, and Latin America. It focuses on the core legal elements governing foreign investment-structuring options, acquisition formalities, non-resident ownership rules, compliance obligations, and tax and mobility implications - alongside a brief review of residency and investor visa regimes tied to property holdings. In a landscape marked by intensified regulation and rising cross-border investment, it might be a useful overview.

The United States:

By Andrea Fantozzi

The United States offers Italian businesses extraordinary growth potential, enhanced by strategic tax incentives. The July 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act demonstrates Washington's commitment to attracting foreign investment.

Key advantages include 100% bonus depreciation on equipment placed after January 2025, enabling immediate tax deductions on major purchases. Section 179 provides up to USD 2.5 million in instant deductions. Italian innovators can capture R&D tax credits worth 11-16% of qualified research expenses. Partnerships like the Council of American States in Europe (CASE) unlock access to 19 state economic development offices, offering property tax abatements, workforce training grants, and expedited permitting. Reverse sales tax audits often recover six-figure overpayments for reinvestment.

Acquisition of Tourism Properties in Austria:

By Raffaela Lödl-Klein

Austria is one of Europe's strongest tourism markets, with stable year-round demand and excellent infrastructure. Tourism real estate – from hotels to serviced apartments and resorts –offers reliable returns within a transparent legal and tax environment. Property acquisitions are regulated by provincial Land Transfer Law, with approval requirements especially for non-EU investors. Austria's internationally renowned Land Register provides exceptional legal certainty, making tourism properties an attractive and secure long-term investment for international buyers.

Italy:

By Patrizia Giannini and Alessandro Occhionero

The growing use of remote work has led Italy to introduce a "digital nomad" visa, distinct from the elective residence visa. The former is aimed at non-EU highly skilled workers who work remotely, using technological tools, for foreign employers or clients. It requires a minimum annual income of EUR 28,000, health insurance and suitable accommodation, and allows a one-year renewable residence permit plus family reunification. Elective residence visa is for those who wish to live in Italy but without working, with stable passive income (at least EUR 31,000 per year), private health insurance and adequate housing; the permit is renewable, extensible to family members, but excludes any work activity in Italy.

In the Italian residential market in 2024, 1 purchase out of 5 is made by foreigners (USA, UK. Germany), also with the aim of securing a stable base for work, holidays or retirement. Target areas are: Tuscany, Lakes Como and Garda, and Milan, with growing interest in the South, Sicily and Puglia. A legal due diligence is essential, including verification of any restrictions based on reciprocity or bilateral treaties for non-EU investors; building compliance; historical/artistic restrictions on the property. From a tax perspective choose between direct ownership, foreign company or Italian newco. An additional incentive for foreign investors with significant foreign-source income is the flat tax regime for new residents: EUR 200,000 per year, plus EUR 25,000 for each family member.

Poland:

By Andrzej Tokaj

Migration into Poland exceeds 1.13m and employment among immigrants is a high 78.4%. Poland experiences a return of its citizens from the West. Investors note tax breaks giving up to 15 years of corporate tax exemptions - a major draw for R&D, tech, and manufacturing. The 5% tax on IP income and deductions for innovation-related activities strengthen Poland's reputation as innovation-friendly.

In 2024, non-Polish nationals purchased 17,300 residential properties, with buyers from 100 countries. Poland faces a housing deficit of 2.0m units, pushing demand in rental. Developers delivered 200,000 apartments in 2024, yet supply is below market needs. For foreign capital, the appeal is clear: net prime yields of 5-7% in regional cities give strong, stable returns in a market marked by undersupply.

Business expansion into Canada:

By Adam Morke

Canada has free trade with two-thirds of the global GDP, the highest adult population with post-secondary education among G7 countries (63%), and many tax incentives for businesses looking to expand. Canada offers Scientific Research and Experimental Development (SRED) credits (up to 35%), immediate expensing to support the purchase of manufacturing buildings and equipment, and incentives for the construction of rental housing.

Generous tax exemption on individual's home: Individuals becoming Canadian tax residents will benefit from Canada's generous principal residence exemption (PRE). There is no limit on the quantum of capital gain that can be exempt of income tax by the PRE and there is only a one-year holding period (subject to some exceptions).

Real Estate hotspots: Spain & Latin America on the rise:

New real estate opportunities are emerging in Spain and Latin America, regions admired for their quality of life, innovation, and sustained growth. Valencia leads the spotlight, ranked the world's best city to live in for two years and strengthened by Spain's Digital Nomad Visa, which offers a three-year residence permit and family benefits. In Latin America, Chile stands out with Viña del Mar and Puerto Varas, two cities combining strong connectivity, natural beauty, and rising investment appeal. Together, these destinations offer high living standards, dynamic innovation ecosystems, and promising real estate potential for global investors.