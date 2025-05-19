The One Stop Centre For Title Deeds Initiative: Enhancing Land Tenure Security And Productivity In Zimbabwe

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs has launched a One Stop Centre to expedite the issuance of title deeds for individuals holding valid offer letters, A2 permits, 99-year leases, A1 Settlement Permits, A1 Temporary Permits, and ALSA leases. The One Stop Centre drive is part of a broader effort to streamline land administration processes, increase land tenure security, and enhance agricultural productivity. The One Stop Centre offers a simplified, efficient method for obtaining title deeds, which is expected to bring significant benefits to landholders, especially regarding access to credit and the overall improvement of the land market.

What is the One Stop Centre?

The One Stop Centre for title deeds provides a centralized location where landholders can access all the necessary services and information needed to secure their title deeds. The centre combines multiple services and agencies, enabling landholders complete all necessary steps to expeditiously, significantly reducing the time and complexity involved in obtaining title deeds.

Previously, landholders faced long delays and bureaucracy ATION when trying to acquire title deeds, which hindered their ability to fully utilize their land. The One Stop Centre resolves this issue by consolidating all required services into a single point of contact.

Benefits of the One-Stop Centre

The main benefits of the One Stop Centre include:

Streamlined Process: Landholders no longer need to visit multiple government offices and agencies. The Centre offers a simplified procedure, reducing the administrative burden and delays typically associated with land registration and title issuance. Land Tenure Security: The issuance of title deeds ensures landholders have legal proof of ownership. This security is crucial long-term for investments in land development and agriculture. Access to Credit: With title deeds in hand, landholders can access financing from banks and other financial institutions. This is important improving agricultural productivity and for landholders seeking to develop their properties further. Increased Agricultural Productivity: As landholders secure legal ownership of their land, they are more likely to make long term investments in improving the land's productivity, contributing to the overall economic development of Zimbabwe.

The Necessary Processes for Obtaining Title Deeds

The four-day process of obtaining title deeds through the One Stop Centre involves several key steps which are as follows:

Day 1 Step 1

Application for Land Registration:

Landholders must first apply for land registration at the One Stop Centre. The applicant completes a data collection form at the One Stop Centre in Harare with the assistance of a Valuation and Estates Officer, attaching the following documents;

Certified Copies of National ID/Passport

Relevant tenure documents (99Year Lease, Offer Letter, A2 Permit, A1 Settlement Permit, A1 Temporary Permit, ALSA leases)

A processing fee of USD$10.00. Day 1 Step 2

Verification of Land ownership and land survey. A surveyor verifies the survey status and uploads the survey diagram into the Deeds System, along with the associated survey and examination fees. A ZLC official checks the farm's status, including confirming any disputes. A conveyancer verifies the beneficiary's name and ID number with the Registrar General's Office. A Valuation & Estate Officer conducts an assessment to determine the purchase price, seeks approval, and requests authorization to issue the Title Deed. The farmer is then informed of the purchase price and registration fees, and with the assistance of the conveyancer, signs the necessary documents. Agreement of Sale Declaration by Purchaser

Consent to Cancel 99 Year lease (if applicable)

Day 2 Step 3

Issuance of Title Deed Upon full payment of purchase price and registration fees, the Conveyancer populates farmer information in the system for Title Deed generation.

For surveyed farms, title deeds will be processed within three days for those making full cash payments. Farmers opting to pay within 90 days will be treated as making a cash payment, with title deeds processed upon payment of the deposit and collected after full payment. Farmers who require mortgage arrangements will soon be able to access this facility, as the government is finalizing agreements with selected banks.

Day 3 Step 4

A Deeds official examines the Title Deed generated and forwards it to the Deeds Registrar for approval. The surveyor conducts a deduction of the Lot/farm that is being registered. The Title Deed is registered by the Deeds official. Ministry of Lands issues a Clearance Certificate to the farmer confirming payment of purchase price. The farmer is issued with a registered Title Deed.

Role of Technology in the Process

To further streamline the process, the One Stop Centre utilizes modern technology, including digital land records and online databases. This reduces the chances of losing important documents and allows for quicker verification of ownership details. The use of technology also enhances transparency, as land transactions can be monitored in real time, reducing the likelihood of fraudulent activities.

Conclusion

Initially, all processing is taking place at the Harare One Stop Centre at Makombe Complex, Land Development and Administration Department, Block 2. However, there are plans to decentralize to provinces and selected districts in the near future. The One Stop Centre for title deeds is a significant step toward improving land administration in Zimbabwe. By making the process faster, more efficient, and more transparent, the government is ensuring that landholders can enjoy greater security and ownership rights. The ability to access title deeds quickly and easily is crucial for enhancing land tenure security, encouraging investment in land, and ultimately boosting the productivity of Zimbabwe's agricultural sector. This initiative represents a major reform in land management, which is essential for the country's socio-economic development.

