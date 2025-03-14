ARTICLE
14 March 2025

Reservation Agreements In Swiss Real Estate – Risks And Pitfalls

BK
Bär & Karrer

Contributor

Bär & Karrer logo
Bär & Karrer is a renowned Swiss law firm with more than 170 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano and Zug. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world.
Explore Firm Details
In Switzerland, property transfer requires a notarized public deed for legal security and transparency. The notary ensures the legal compliance of the contract and informs the parties of the fiscal and civil implications.
Switzerland Real Estate and Construction
Rocco Rigozzi and Andrea Ziswiler
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Ticino Management (Ausgabe März 2025) Newspaper

In Switzerland, property transfer requires a notarized public deed for legal security and transparency. The notary ensures the legal compliance of the contract and informs the parties of the fiscal and civil implications. The registration in the land registry, authenticated by the notary, is essential for the binding transfer of ownership. The notarial system varies by canton: public notaries, independent notaries, and mixed systems. It is common for brokers to facilitate written reservation agreements between buyers and sellers, often involving a deposit. However, these agreements lack binding legal form and pose risks. Sellers can sell to third parties, and buyers might struggle to recover deposits. Additionally, penalty clauses can be enforced by sellers if buyers default. To avoid risks, it is advisable to have agreements reviewed by an expert or proceed directly to notarized deeds with deposits held by the notary.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Rocco Rigozzi
Rocco Rigozzi
Photo of Andrea Ziswiler
Andrea Ziswiler
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More