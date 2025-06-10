Short-Term Rentals Which Are Continuing To Rise

Bär & Karrer is a renowned Swiss law firm with more than 170 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano and Zug. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world.
In Switzerland, the short-term rental of private living space
has become increasingly widespread, with Airbnb being the most
frequently used platform.
While offering both landlords and tenants flexibility and
additional income opportunities, it also poses challenges for
housing regulation and urban planning. In Switzerland, legal
frameworks vary between cantons and municipalities, although a
trend toward stricter regulation is increasingly evident.
