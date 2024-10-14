Application Of The Lex Koller With Italy - Reciprocity

Swiss citizens face restrictions when acquiring real estate property in Italy due to the principle of reciprocity enshrined in Italian legislation. In fact, through the principle of reciprocity anchored in the Italian Civil Code, the same Lex Koller restrictions apply specularly to the acquisition of real estate in Italy by Swiss citizens. This means that Swiss citizens are required to obtain special authorization, which is often difficult to secure, to purchase property in Italy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.