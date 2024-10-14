ARTICLE
14 October 2024

Application Of The Lex Koller With Italy - Reciprocity

BK
Bär & Karrer

Contributor

Bär & Karrer logo
Switzerland Real Estate and Construction
Photo of Rocco Rigozzi
Photo of Andrea Ziswiler
Authors

Swiss citizens face restrictions when acquiring real estate property in Italy due to the principle of reciprocity enshrined in Italian legislation. In fact, through the principle of reciprocity anchored in the Italian Civil Code, the same Lex Koller restrictions apply specularly to the acquisition of real estate in Italy by Swiss citizens. This means that Swiss citizens are required to obtain special authorization, which is often difficult to secure, to purchase property in Italy.

