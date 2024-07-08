FFF Legal Contribution To The 2024 Real Estate Comparative Guide By Chambers & Partners

A report by Fenech Farrugia Fiott Legal providing expert analysis on key areas of Maltese law, practice and regulation in the booming real estate segment of the island's economy appears in the Chambers Global Practice Guides – Real Estate 2024 edition. This is an annual publication published by Chambers and Partners, which brings together reports from over 50 jurisdictions world-wide.

The report was authored by the Firm's Partner Dr Damien Degiorgio and Associate Dr Ramona Galea.

The feature is divided into numbered sections, addressing set questions which are of particular interest to real estate professionals and industry players alike, but focusing mainly on Malta's legal system, the impact of disruptive technologies, proposals for reform, sale and purchase, real estate finance, planning and zoning, investment vehicles, commercial leases, construction, and tax.

Chambers Global Practice Guides bring you up-to-date, expert legal commentary on the main practice areas from around the globe. Focusing on the practical legal issues affecting businesses, the guides enable readers to compare legislation and procedure and read trend forecasts from legal experts from across key jurisdictions.

Fenech Farrugia Fiott Legal is a business law firm with offices in Valletta and B'Kara, which specialises in several practice areas, including Real Estate and Construction Law.

