ARTICLE
26 June 2026

SyCipLaw Authors Philippine Chapter Of ICLG: Product Liability 2026

SS
SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan

Contributor

SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan logo
SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan was founded in 1945 and is a leading full-service law firm in the Philippines. Its principal office is in Makati City, with branch offices in Cebu City, Davao City and the Subic Bay Freeport Zone. The firm offers a broad and integrated range of legal services, with departments in the following fields: banking, finance and securities; special projects; corporate services; litigation and dispute resolution; employment law and immigration; intellectual property; and tax.
Explore Firm Details
SyCipLaw has authored the Philippine chapter of the International Comparative Legal Guide (ICLG): Product Liability 2026.
Philippines Consumer Protection
John Christian Joy A. Regalado,Francis Gabriel G. Muria, and Alfonso Luigi Miguel P. Sallan
John Christian Joy A. Regalado’s articles from SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan are most popular:
  • in Asia
  • in Asia
  • in Asia
  • with readers working within the Utilities industries
SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan are most popular:
  • within Antitrust/Competition Law, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)

SyCipLaw has authored the Philippine chapter of the International Comparative Legal Guide (ICLG): Product Liability 2026. The chapter was prepared by Partner John Christian A. Regalado, with Associates Francis Gabriel G. MuriaAllan Cairo M. ReyesAlfonso Luigi Miguel P. Sallan, and Gilbert Charles K. Tiong.

The chapter provides an overview of the Philippine product liability framework, including the legal regimes governing defective products and services, product recalls, consumer remedies, and the allocation of liability among manufacturers, importers, distributors, and sellers. It examines issues relating to causation, defenses, procedural requirements, limitation periods, and recoverable damages, and discusses the interplay of the Consumer Act of the Philippines, the Civil Code, and other sector-specific legislation.

The chapter also highlights recent developments in Philippine product liability law and jurisprudence, including significant Supreme Court decisions clarifying the remedies available to consumers, the evidentiary requirements for product liability claims, and the enforcement powers of regulatory authorities. It further explores emerging issues such as the application of existing product liability principles to new technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, and other innovations.

ICLG: Product Liability 2026 serves as a practical reference for corporate counsel, legal practitioners, insurers, manufacturers, and business professionals seeking comparative insights into product liability laws and regulations across 17 jurisdictions worldwide.

Read the Philippine chapter here or email info@syciplaw.com to request an on-demand copy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of John Christian Joy A. Regalado
John Christian Joy A. Regalado
Photo of Francis Gabriel G. Muria
Francis Gabriel G. Muria
Photo of Alfonso Luigi Miguel P. Sallan
Alfonso Luigi Miguel P. Sallan
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More