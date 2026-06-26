SyCipLaw Authors Philippine Chapter Of ICLG: Product Liability 2026

SyCipLaw has authored the Philippine chapter of the International Comparative Legal Guide (ICLG): Product Liability 2026. The chapter was prepared by Partner John Christian A. Regalado, with Associates Francis Gabriel G. Muria, Allan Cairo M. Reyes, Alfonso Luigi Miguel P. Sallan, and Gilbert Charles K. Tiong.

The chapter provides an overview of the Philippine product liability framework, including the legal regimes governing defective products and services, product recalls, consumer remedies, and the allocation of liability among manufacturers, importers, distributors, and sellers. It examines issues relating to causation, defenses, procedural requirements, limitation periods, and recoverable damages, and discusses the interplay of the Consumer Act of the Philippines, the Civil Code, and other sector-specific legislation.

The chapter also highlights recent developments in Philippine product liability law and jurisprudence, including significant Supreme Court decisions clarifying the remedies available to consumers, the evidentiary requirements for product liability claims, and the enforcement powers of regulatory authorities. It further explores emerging issues such as the application of existing product liability principles to new technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, and other innovations.

ICLG: Product Liability 2026 serves as a practical reference for corporate counsel, legal practitioners, insurers, manufacturers, and business professionals seeking comparative insights into product liability laws and regulations across 17 jurisdictions worldwide.

Read the Philippine chapter here or email info@syciplaw.com to request an on-demand copy.