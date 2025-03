Arcfelismerő Rendszerek Alkalmazása Üzletekben A GDPR Szempontjából

Forget It!: EDPB Announces Focus On Right To Erasure In 2025

CJEU Issues Judgment On Balancing The Right Of Access And Protecting Trade Secrets In Automated Decision-Making Processes

Part One: Harnessing The Power Of Data Under The Data Act

Part Two: Harnessing The Power Of Data – Data Access And Product Design Under The Data Act

Do Your Customers Know That Your Website Is Tracking Them?

Recent Regulatory Developments Regarding The Use Of Body Cameras In Hungary

Share Everything, But Safely? How To Protect Data In A Due Diligence Process

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Katona & Partners the law office in pool with Schrömbges + Partner Hamburg render legal services in all fields of business law, focusing on: VAT-law, Corporate law consultancy, Customs law (EU), Labour Law, Competition law, Public procurement law, Trademark law ,Food law (these to be in bullet points)

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Accept