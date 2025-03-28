Building A Unified Compliance Strategy With NIS2, DORA, CRA And The GDPR (Video)

In this insightful webinar of the PrivacyRules Global Alliance, VJT & Partners joined a panel of top legal and cybersecurity experts from multiple countries.

This event delved into the intricate connections between these critical EU frameworks and provide a comprehensive understanding of how they interrelate to form a robust compliance strategy.

Learn how the Network and Information Security Directive (NIS2) can serve as a starting point for compliance with the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA). By establishing a strong cybersecurity baseline with NIS2, organizations can more easily align with the specific requirements of DORA and CRA, ensuring a cohesive and comprehensive approach to regulatory compliance. Discover how the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) serves as the cornerstone of data protection and privacy in the EU, interlinking with these frameworks to enhance overall compliance.

The webinar is divided into two sessions:

Session 1: Understanding NIS2 implementation for your company

This session provides a practical discussion on the main difficulties faced in implementing the NIS2 framework and the key steps to comply with it locally. Emphasis will be placed on the need for collaboration between legal and cyber experts to navigate these challenges effectively and how to do that.

Session 2: NIS2 implementation across countries and frameworks

This session explores the key problems related to NIS2 implementation in different countries, focusing on legal comparisons and the differences in requirements between NIS2, CRA, and DORA. Attendees will learn how to comply with NIS2 in a multijurisdictional context and how to use it to align with other frameworks, gaining insights into the varying approaches and challenges faced in aligning with these frameworks.

Both sessions were moderated by Alessandro Di Mattia, Director of the PrivacyRules Alliance, and featured the following speakers:

Endre Varady, Partner at VJT & Partners

Charlotte Riley, Director of Information Security at CSS Assure

Heike Klaus, Founder of CISS LTD / Information Risk & Governance Advisor

Dr. Bartosz Sujecki, Lawyer at Van Diepen Van der Kroef Advocaten

Michaela Holíková, Associate at ROWAN LEGAL

Bernd Fiten, Senior Associate at Timelex

Gain valuable insights from industry experts and enhance your compliance strategy. Tune in to stay ahead in the ever-evolving cybersecurity regulatory environment.

