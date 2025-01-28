ARTICLE
28 January 2025

The Executive Regulation Of The Personal Data Protection Law

Bait Al Qanoon

Contributor

Bait Al Qanoon is a boutique Omani law firm
Ministerial Decision No. 34/2024 issuing the executive regulations of the personal data protection law.
Oman Privacy
Bait Al Qanoon
Ministerial Decision No. 34/2024 issuing the executive regulations of the personal data protection law.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology has recently issued new executive regulations for the Data Protection Law. These regulations are significant as they provide a framework for the protection of personal data in accordance with the law.

The decision is crucial for various stakeholders, including individuals, businesses, and government entities, as it outlines the procedures and responsibilities related to the processing and protection of personal data. It aims to ensure the privacy and security of personal information and sets guidelines for data controllers and processors.

The decision will come into effect the day after its publication in the official gazette, and it is essential for all relevant parties to familiarize themselves with the new regulations to ensure compliance with the law.

We recommend contacting our partner, Ahmed Al Abri, for more details, specific provisions and legal advice regarding the new executive regulations.

Originally published February 15, 2024

Bait Al Qanoon
