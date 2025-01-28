The Executive Regulation Of The Personal Data Protection Law

Ministerial Decision No. 34/2024 issuing the executive regulations of the personal data protection law.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology has recently issued new executive regulations for the Data Protection Law. These regulations are significant as they provide a framework for the protection of personal data in accordance with the law.

The decision is crucial for various stakeholders, including individuals, businesses, and government entities, as it outlines the procedures and responsibilities related to the processing and protection of personal data. It aims to ensure the privacy and security of personal information and sets guidelines for data controllers and processors.

The decision will come into effect the day after its publication in the official gazette, and it is essential for all relevant parties to familiarize themselves with the new regulations to ensure compliance with the law.

Originally published February 15, 2024

