2 June 2025

CoA, May 28, 2025, Order, UPC_CoA_808/2024

In appeal proceedings (without cross-appeal), the written procedure ends with the submission of the statement of response by the respondent pursuant to R 235, R 239.1 RoP.
Kerstin Galler
1. Key takeaways

Reimbursement of fees: no extension of written procedure by opportunity for further written submissions.

In appeal proceedings (without cross-appeal), the written procedure ends with the submission of the statement of response by the respondent pursuant to R 235, R 239.1 RoP. The written procedure is not extended if the parties are allowed to file further written submissions. Such further written submissions belong to the interim procedure. As a consequence, in this stadium, the reimbursement of court fees under R 370.9 (b) RoP after a withdrawal of the appeal is limited to 40%.

2. Division

Court of Appeal

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_808/2024, APL_66414/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Appeal proceedings, Revocation action

5. Parties

President and Fellows of Harvard College (Appellant), NanoString Europe Limited

6. Patent(s)

EP2794928

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 235, Rule 239.1 Rule 370.9 (b) RoP

CoA_NSTG-Harvard Download

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

