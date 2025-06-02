CoA, May 28, 2025, Order, UPC_CoA_808/2024

1. Key takeaways
Reimbursement of fees: no extension of written procedure by opportunity for further written submissions.
In appeal proceedings (without cross-appeal), the written procedure ends with the submission of the statement of response by the respondent pursuant to R 235, R 239.1 RoP. The written procedure is not extended if the parties are allowed to file further written submissions. Such further written submissions belong to the interim procedure. As a consequence, in this stadium, the reimbursement of court fees under R 370.9 (b) RoP after a withdrawal of the appeal is limited to 40%.
2. Division
Court of Appeal
3. UPC number
UPC_CoA_808/2024, APL_66414/2024
4. Type of proceedings
Appeal proceedings, Revocation action
5. Parties
President and Fellows of Harvard College (Appellant), NanoString Europe Limited
6. Patent(s)
EP2794928
7. Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 235, Rule 239.1 Rule 370.9 (b) RoP
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.