Romania Joins The Unitary Patent System On September 1

Romania will join the Unitary Patent (UP) system starting on September 1, 2024, following the deposit of its instrument of ratification of the Agreement on a Unified Patent Court (UPCA) on 31 May 2024. Consequently, all European patents with unitary effect from September 1 will automatically include the coverage of Romania. This addition will raise the total number of the European Union (EU) Member States participating in the Unitary Patent system to 18.

The European Patent Office (EPO) president António Campino stated "Completing its ratification process on the eve of the first anniversary of the Unitary Patent system demonstrates the Romanian government's awareness of the benefits of the new patent system for the country's innovating businesses. It also underlines the relevance of the new patent system for all EU Member States looking to participate in the internal market for technologies and so to further European economic integration."

Since the UP system ́s inception on 1 June 2023, in the first year, the EPO has received 28,450 requests for unitary effects and has registered close to 27,700 Unitary Patents.

The Unitary Patents will allow inventors to obtain uniform patent protection in up to 25 EU member states (as said, and as to the 1st of September this year, 18 member states) by submitting a single application to the EPO, with significantly reduced renewal fees, a more efficient prosecution, uniform protection, and enhanced legal certainty.

To facilitate the transition, the EPO will accept requests to delay the registration of unitary effect under specific conditions as outlined in the dedicated notice to assure users benefit from the territory scope of the UP.

