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21 July 2026

Pricing The New LNG Uncertainty

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Middle Eastern sovereign capital has dominated global energy markets for decades through low-cost LNG assets, but unprecedented disruptions in 2026 have fundamentally altered the risk landscape.
United Arab Emirates Energy and Natural Resources
Shane Malone,Irfan Bidiwala, and Devesh Pathak
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Over the past four decades, Middle Eastern sovereign capital has held one of the most profitable positions in global energy. Middle East LNG remains the lowest-cost, most cash-generative asset in global energy markets, but it is now exposed to new levels of risk and uncertainty. The disruption to energy flows seen in 2026 has repriced risks that have always existed, but now carry greater consequence and relevance. The response is neither to defend the LNG franchise.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Shane Malone
Shane Malone
Photo of Irfan Bidiwala
Irfan Bidiwala
Photo of Devesh Pathak
Devesh Pathak
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