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10 August 2026

Making Mature Fields Deliver In The Middle East

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National oil companies across the Gulf Cooperation Council face a critical strategic decision as their giant legacy fields enter decline. Should they replicate expensive greenfield operating models, or design new frameworks specifically built for mature assets? This analysis examines three distinct operating model archetypes and reveals how GCC NOCs can achieve both low production costs and lean G&A through deliberate functional decomposition.
United Arab Emirates Energy and Natural Resources
Shane Malone,Bill Ebanks,Devesh Pathak
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Mature oil and gas fields play by different rules than greenfield assets&mdash;500 well workovers at $500,000 each demand a fundamentally different operating cadence than a single $500 million facility. National oil companies across the Gulf Cooperation Council face a critical choice as their giant legacy fields enter decline: replicate the greenfield playbook that cost Shell hundreds of millions at Permian, or design an operating model built for mature assets from the ground up. This piece examines three operating model archetypes&mdash;independent, shared-services, and hybrid&mdash;and shows how GCC NOCs can capture both low production costs and lean G&A, a combination no operator has yet achieved, through deliberate functional decomposition rather than acquisition.

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Photo of Shane Malone
Shane Malone
Photo of Bill Ebanks
Bill Ebanks
Photo of Manjunath Narase Gowda
Manjunath Narase Gowda
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Devesh Pathak
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