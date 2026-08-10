Making Mature Fields Deliver In The Middle East

Mature oil and gas fields play by different rules than greenfield assets—500 well workovers at $500,000 each demand a fundamentally different operating cadence than a single $500 million facility. National oil companies across the Gulf Cooperation Council face a critical choice as their giant legacy fields enter decline: replicate the greenfield playbook that cost Shell hundreds of millions at Permian, or design an operating model built for mature assets from the ground up. This piece examines three operating model archetypes—independent, shared-services, and hybrid—and shows how GCC NOCs can capture both low production costs and lean G&A, a combination no operator has yet achieved, through deliberate functional decomposition rather than acquisition.

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