Legal Update In Croatia: New Law On Nuclear Energy Development (NN 55/2026)

Croatia has enacted legislation establishing a legal framework for nuclear energy development, marking a significant shift in the country's energy policy.

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May 2026 – Croatia has adopted a new Law on the Development of Nuclear Energy for Civil Use, published on 27 May 2026. The law marks a significant shift in Croatian energy policy and establishes, for the first time, a broader legal framework for the potential development of civilian nuclear energy projects in Croatia.

The law does not trigger the immediate construction of nuclear power plants. Rather, it creates the legal and institutional basis for Croatia to consider nuclear energy as part of its long-term energy strategy.

Key points

1. Nuclear energy formally enters Croatia’s energy policy framework

The law formally recognises nuclear energy as a potential component of Croatia’s energy mix. In practice, this positions nuclear power as one of the possible tools for strengthening security of supply and supporting decarbonisation goals.

The move reflects wider European trends, with several EU Member States reconsidering nuclear energy as part of the energy transition.

The law also confirms Croatia’s continued support for the long-term operation of the Krško Nuclear Power Plant, currently the country’s sole source of nuclear power, which Croatia operates jointly with Slovenia, including arrangements for capacity allocation and waste management.

2. National program, planning and site selection

Nuclear energy development in Croatia will be carried out within a coordinated national framework, based on an Action Plan adopted by the government and a Programme adopted by parliament. The Programme is expected to define the strategic role of nuclear energy, indicative timelines, and key implementation measures, in line with Croatia’s broader energy and climate policies.

Project development will take place within this framework, meaning that the timing and scale of inpidual projects are expected to reflect overall policy decisions and system needs. The law does not designate specific locations for nuclear facilities, but it establishes a structured approach to site selection.

The Programme must consider the selection of locations, including previously investigated sites, proximity to major consumption areas, and the configuration and security of the electricity system. Site selection is subject to, inter alia, public consultation and, where relevant, cross-border procedures. Importantly, the final location of a nuclear power plant will be determined by a separate law.

3. Development and regulatory process

In practice, any nuclear project will need to proceed through multiple regulatory, technical, and commercial stages, each subject to separate approvals and oversight. This reflects the fact that the processes of planning, design, construction, and operation are governed by a wide range of applicable legal frameworks.

As a result, each phase of development requires compliance with distinct regulatory requirements, including those relating to nuclear safety, environmental protection, spatial planning, construction, and other relevant areas. The process is expected to include:

strategic policy decisions on whether nuclear energy should form part of Croatia’s long-term energy strategy;

feasibility and preparatory studies, including technical, economic, and legal assessments;

site selection and preliminary investigations;

environmental impact assessments and safety reviews;

licensing and permitting procedures;

project structuring and financing arrangements; and

construction, commissioning, and operational supervision.

Environmental and safety procedures are expected to be extensive and aligned with Croatian, EU, and international requirements, including public consultation and possible cross-border procedures where relevant.

4. Strong emphasis on safety and EU alignment

The law places significant emphasis on nuclear safety, environmental protection, and compliance with international standards. Croatia is expected to align its approach closely with EU law and internationally recognised nuclear safety principles.

While many details will be further clarified through implementing legislation, it is already clear that safety and regulatory oversight will be central throughout the lifecycle of any future project.

5. Openness to new technologies and international cooperation

The framework is deliberately broad and allows Croatia to consider different nuclear technologies, including potentially small modular reactors (SMRs).

The law also anticipates international cooperation and leaves room for the involvement of foreign investors, technology providers, and strategic partners. Any future project is therefore likely to involve a cross-border or regional dimension.

Practical implications

For now, the impact of the law is primarily strategic rather than operational.

In the short term, market participants can expect preparatory activity, including policy development, feasibility assessments, and discussions between the government and potential partners.

Over the longer term, the framework may create opportunities for investors, developers, technology providers, and infrastructure participants. However, nuclear projects are inherently complex, highly regulated, and likely to involve long implementation timelines.

Looking ahead

Several key questions remain open, including implementation timelines, preferred project structures, technology choices, and financing models. These issues will likely be addressed through future policy decisions and secondary legislation, which will determine how the framework operates in practice.

Conclusion

The new law marks an important development in Croatian energy regulation. While it does not launch nuclear projects, it establishes the legal foundation for their possible future development and signals a broader policy shift toward a more persified energy mix.

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