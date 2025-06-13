Myanmar Regulates EV Imports And Reduces Fuel Vehicle Customs Duties

Myanmar's Ministry of Commerce has established new regulatory measures for importing electric vehicles (EVs) as part of a pilot project running from January 2025 to March 31, 2026, while the Ministry of Planning and Finance has reduced customs duty rates for fuel-powered vehicles manufactured domestically under semi-knocked down (SKD) and completely knocked down (CKD) systems, effective June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026.

Importation of EVs

On May 29, 2025, Myanmar's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) issued an announcement regarding the importation of EVs from abroad as part of its pilot project, detailed in MOC Notification No. 40/2025.

The MOC notification establishes the following regulatory measures to support the development of EVs and related businesses:

Approval must be obtained from the National-Level Steering Committee for the Development of Electric Vehicles and Related Enterprises.

A registration certificate for an EV sales showroom must be secured.

Vehicles must be imported in accordance with the permitted number and standards defined by the National-Level Steering Committee for the Development of Electric Vehicles and Related Enterprises.

The importing company must provide necessary arrangements for warranties on imported EVs, spare parts, and after-sales services.

For companies wishing to open a sales showroom, the following requirements apply:

The company must be a registered national or joint venture entity with the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration.

The company must be officially appointed as a distributorship or dealership by the original company or regional office for each brand.

A permit from the respective state or regional government and a business license from the respective Municipal Committee must be obtained.

The company must provide evidence of tax clearance issued by the Internal Revenue Department.

Standards for the showroom, building, and warehouse, as issued periodically by the MOC, must be adhered to, including: Compound area: 10,000 square feet (the total area for the showroom, service center, and waiting room must be 5,000 square feet). Warehouse: 5,000 square feet (with a roof and shelter already constructed, and its contents cleared). Showroom features: The front and sides must feature glass windows and comply with international standards. Signboard: 50 square feet, displaying the trademark of vehicles for which the distributor or dealer has been appointed, in accordance with international standards. Distance from the road: 12 feet. The showroom must be located in a building that does not serve as residential housing. If the compound area meets the standards, the showroom and warehouse may be joined. A 10% deviation from the area requirements may be allowed depending on the location.

The showroom and warehouse must be within the same state or region.

A bank guarantee of MMK 500 million deposited with the Central Bank of Myanmar is required from the importing company.

The MOC notification specifies that the EVs covered are battery electric vehicles (BEVs), including both cars and buses. It will be effective from January 2025 to March 31, 2026.

Customs Duty Rates for Fuel-Powered Vehicles

On June 4, 2025, the Ministry of Planning and Finance (MOPF) issued Notification No. 39/2025, which reduces customs duty rates for the import of fuel-powered vehicles to be manufactured domestically under SKD and CKD vehicle systems.

The MOPF notification announced the following new customs duty rates for SKD systems:

Passenger vehicles of 2000 cc and below: 5% (reduced from 7.5%)

Passenger vehicles of 2001 cc and above: 5% (reduced from 7.5%)

Three-wheeled motorcycles (passenger): 3% (reduced from 7.5%)

Three-wheeled motorcycles (cargo): 3% (reduced from 7.5%)

Buses: 3% (reduced from 7.5%)

Trucks and trucks for body building: 3% (reduced from 7.5%)

Motorcycles: 1.5% (reduced from 3%)

The customs duty rates for CKD systems have been set as follows:

Passenger vehicles of 2000 cc and below: 3% (reduced from 5%)

Passenger vehicles of 2001 cc and above: 3% (reduced from 5%)

Three-wheeled motorcycles (passenger): 1.5% (reduced from 5%)

Three-wheeled motorcycles (cargo): 3% (reduced from 5%)

Buses: 3% (reduced from 5%)

Trucks and trucks for body building: 3% (reduced from 5%)

Motorcycles: 1.5% (reduced from 3%)

The reduced customs duty rates for SKD and CKD vehicle systems are effective from June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026.

