How To Legally Divide Inherited Property In Nigeria

Inheritance disputes are common in Nigeria, largely due to the lack of clear legal knowledge about how to divide inherited property. Whether it's land, houses, or other assets, the process can be challenging, especially when multiple heirs are involved. This article provides a comprehensive guide to understanding the legal framework, processes, and principles governing the division of inherited property in Nigeria.

Understanding Inherited Property in Nigeria

Inherited property refers to assets (movable or immovable) passed down to heirs upon the death of an individual, either through a valid will or based on intestacy laws when no will exists.

Common Types of Inherited Property

The common types of inherited property includes land, residential homes, commercial buildings, vehicles, stocks, and other valuables. In Nigeria, land and property disputes form a significant portion of inheritance-related conflicts due to the high value of land in urban and rural areas.

Legal Framework Governing Inheritance in Nigeria

Statutory Laws

Inheritance in Nigeria is governed by statutory laws such as the Wills Act (or applicable local laws) and the Administration of Estates Law. These laws outline procedures for dividing estates and ensure fairness among heirs.

Customary Law and Islamic Law Principles

Under customary law, inheritance is typically patriarchal, with property often passed to male heirs. Islamic inheritance laws provide a detailed framework for dividing assets among family members, giving specific shares to heirs based on Quranic injunctions.

Court Precedents

Nigerian courts have increasingly ruled in favour of gender equality in inheritance disputes. For instance, the Supreme Court in Ukeje v. Ukeje (2014) held that female heirs cannot be excluded from inheriting their father's property under Igbo customary law.

Steps to Legally Divide Inherited Property

1. Determine the Mode of Succession

If the deceased left a will, the estate is divided according to the terms of the will, provided it meets legal requirements. In the absence of a will, intestacy laws apply, and assets are distributed among heirs based on statutory or customary laws.

2. Obtain Letters of Administration or Probate

Probate : If a will exists, the executor must apply for probate to gain the legal authority to administer the estate.

: If a will exists, the executor must apply for probate to gain the legal authority to administer the estate. Letters of Administration: In cases of intestacy, the next of kin must apply for letters of administration to distribute the estate legally.

3. Conduct Valuation of the Property

Professional property valuers should assess the value of all assets to ensure equitable distribution among heirs. For instance, a family estate worth ₦50 million could be divided into cash, land, or shares, depending on its valuation.

4. Negotiate and Allocate Property Among Heirs

The final step involves negotiations among heirs to divide the property amicably. If disputes arise, mediation or arbitration can help resolve them without resorting to lengthy litigation.

Complexities and Challenges in Dividing Inherited Property

Disputes Among Heirs

Inheritance disputes often arise when heirs disagree on property valuation, allocation, or mode of succession. Courts are frequently involved in such cases, prolonging the process.

The Role of Customary Practices

Customary inheritance practices can conflict with statutory laws, particularly in cases involving female heirs or children born outside wedlock. For example, many communities still exclude women from inheriting land, contrary to court decisions.

Undisclosed Debts and Encumbrances

Inherited properties may be subject to debts, mortgages, or other encumbrances, complicating their division. Heirs must conduct due diligence to avoid unexpected liabilities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How is inherited property divided under Nigerian law?

Inherited property is divided according to the deceased's will or intestacy laws. Statutory laws and customary or Islamic inheritance principles guide the process.

2. Can a female child inherit property in Nigeria?

Yes, Nigerian courts have ruled that female children are entitled to inherit property under statutory laws, even if customary laws say otherwise (Ukeje v. Ukeje, 2014).

3. What happens if the deceased left no will?

If no will exists, the estate is distributed under intestacy laws. Letters of administration must be obtained to legally divide the assets.

4. How do I resolve disputes over inherited property?

Disputes can be resolved through mediation, arbitration, or court intervention. Legal advice is recommended to navigate such conflicts.

5. Is inherited property subject to tax in Nigeria?

Inheritance tax is not directly imposed in Nigeria. However, heirs may pay stamp duties or capital gains tax during property transfers.

Conclusion

Dividing inherited property in Nigeria requires a thorough understanding of statutory, customary, and Islamic laws. Whether it's determining the mode of succession, applying for probate or letters of administration, or negotiating the division of assets, legal compliance is crucial. By following these steps and addressing potential challenges proactively, heirs can ensure an equitable and legally sound distribution of inherited property.

