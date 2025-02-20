Should SMEs In Nigeria Be Excluded From Transfer Pricing Requirements?

Introduction

As Nigeria continues to navigate the complexities of international taxation, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are finding themselves at the crossroads. Transfer pricing regulations, which are designed to prevent tax evasion, are imposing significant compliance costs on these businesses. But is it time to rethink the rules? This article explores the potential benefits and drawbacks of exempting SMEs from transfer pricing requirements, considering recent tax reforms such as the finance act 2019 which exempts small businesses with annual revenue of less than NGN 25 million from paying Company Income tax (CIT) and the proposed tax bill which includes companies in the revenue bracket between 25 million and 50 million in the exemption bracket.

The Transfer Pricing Conundrum

Transfer Pricing involves setting appropriate prices for goods, services, loans, and intangibles supplied or transferred by one enterprise to another, both being members of the same group or otherwise connected. The Nigerian Transfer pricing regulations are designed to prevent multinational corporations from shifting profits to pay lower taxes than what it ought to pay. Considering the Nigerian business ecosystem, transfer pricing compliance could be deemed to have significant costs which can be in form of technical and financial and could be challenging for small businesses to manage. These regulations require SMEs to hire tax experts, document transactions meticulously, and prepare for potential transfer pricing audits. The cost of maintaining compliance can be particularly burdensome for SMEs due to their typically limited financial resources. While adherence to transfer pricing rules is crucial to avoid penalties and ensure tax accuracy, the practical implications may lead SMEs to weigh the costs of strict compliance against the need to manage expenses effectively. This dilemma highlights the need for providing exemptions for certain entities based on certain thresholds which could be based on revenue or transactions.

Recent tax reforms in Nigeria have introduced various incentives for SMEs, primarily focusing on income tax and Value Added Tax (VAT). However, these incentives do not extend to transfer pricing regulations. While Nigerian tax laws do not explicitly exempt SMEs from transfer pricing requirements, there might be avenues to consider. For instance, the Finance Act 2019 provides income tax relief for companies with an annual turnover below N100 million. This legislation could potentially serve as a framework for extending transfer pricing benefits to qualifying SMEs.

To further support SMEs, a recommended threshold for transfer pricing exemption could be established, aligning with the existing tax reform initiatives. Considering the Finance Act 2019's N100 million annual turnover thresholds for income tax relief, a similar threshold could be adopted for transfer pricing. This would exempt SMEs with annual related-party transactions below N100 million from the full rigor of transfer pricing documentation and compliance requirements. However, it is crucial to emphasize that this is a suggestion and would require careful consideration and potential legislative amendments.

Weighing the Options: Arguments for and Against Excluding SMEs from Transfer Pricing Requirements.

Arguments for excluding SMEs from transfer pricing:

Administrative burden: SMEs often lack the resources and expertise to comply with complex transfer pricing regulations. Exemptions could reduce the administrative burden and free up resources for growth. Limited international transactions: Many SMEs in Nigeria primarily operate domestically and have limited international transactions, reducing the risk of transfer pricing manipulation. Encouraging entrepreneurship: Exemptions could encourage entrepreneurship and foster economic growth by reducing the regulatory burden on SMEs.

Arguments against excluding SMEs from transfer pricing:

Potential for abuse: Exemptions could create opportunities for tax avoidance, as unscrupulous businesses might structure transactions to take advantage of the relaxed rules. International standards: Nigeria is a signatory to international tax treaties, which often include transfer pricing provisions. Exemptions could lead to non-compliance with these international obligations. Fairness: Excluding SMEs from transfer pricing rules could create an uneven playing field, where larger multinational corporations would still be subject to these regulations.

So, what is the solution?

Risk-based Approach

One approach could be to adopt a risk-based system, where the FIRS could implement a risk based approach, focusing on SMEs with significant international transactions or complex business structures. These SMEs are subject to more stringent transfer pricing regulations. This would allow smaller businesses to focus on growth and innovation, rather than getting bogged down in red tape.

Simplifying Compliance and Capacity Building for SMEs

One approach to supporting SMEs in Nigeria could involve simplifying compliance procedures, particularly around transfer pricing regulations. This would include providing clear guidelines and templates to make the process more understandable and less burdensome. Additionally, the FIRS could offer training and capacity-building programs to help SMEs navigate the complexities of compliance. By making these procedures more accessible, SMEs would be better equipped to focus on their core activities creating jobs, driving innovation, and contributing to Nigeria's economic growth. With the right training and resources, SMEs could not only meet compliance requirements but also enhance their operational efficiency and competitiveness.

Conclusion

Transfer pricing regulations play a crucial role in Nigeria's tax landscape, ensuring fairness in international transactions. However, these regulations can pose challenges for SMEs. To address these challenges, Nigeria could implement a balanced approach that combines simplified compliance measures, capacity building programs, and risk-based assessments. This approach will not only alleviate the administrative burden on SMEs but also contribute to economic growth and development in Nigeria. As Nigeria continues to refine its economic policies, it is essential to strike the right balance between supporting small businesses and maintaining a robust tax system, Nigeria can foster economic growth while ensuring fair taxation.

The opinion expressed in this article is solely personal and does not represent the views of any organization or association to which the authors belong.