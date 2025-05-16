Project 1%: WIPO Academy and WIPO Nigeria Office joint effort to bring IP education to Nigerian youth...

The goal of "Project 1%" is to bring IP education to 1% of Nigeria's youth and students. The WIPO Academy and WIPO Nigeria Office have been engaging with local educational institutions and stakeholders to provide IP education to over 2 million youth before 2030. Since its launch, over 1 000 participants have engaged in the course. Of these participants, the local WIPO office has targeted women-focused initiatives to engage in the initial edition of the training course.

