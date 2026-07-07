Executive Support: Prioritising Competing Tasks Without Feeling Overwhelmed

For Personal Assistants (PAs), Executive Assistants (EAs), and other administrative professionals, managing competing priorities is part of the job. On any given day, they may be coordinating meetings, responding to urgent emails, arranging travel, preparing reports, following up on action points, and dealing with unexpected requests from your executive or colleagues.

S. P. A. Ajibade & Co. is a leading corporate and commercial law firm established in 1967. The firm provides cutting-edge services to both its local and multinational clients in the areas of Dispute Resolution, Corporate Finance & Capital Markets, Real Estate & Succession, Energy & Natural Resources, Intellectual Property, and Telecommunications.

Article Insights

Hammed Yakub Abiola’s articles from S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. are most popular: in Nigeria

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services and Retail & Leisure industries S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. are most popular: within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, Family and Matrimonial and Law Department Performance topic(s)

1. Introduction

For Personal Assistants (PAs), Executive Assistants (EAs), and other administrative professionals, managing competing priorities is part of the job. On any given day, they may be coordinating meetings, responding to urgent emails, arranging travel, preparing reports, following up on action points, and dealing with unexpected requests from your executive or colleagues.

With so many responsibilities demanding attention, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. The pressure to respond quickly to every request can make it seem as though everything is urgent. The reality is that effective professionals are not those who do the most work - they are those who know how to focus on the right work at the right time. Prioritisation is a skill that helps you stay organised, reduce stress, and consistently deliver high-quality results.

In this article, the author discusses how to prioritise competing tasks in executive support without feeling overwhelmed.

2. Prioritising Competing Executive Support Tasks Without Feeling Overwhelmed

Outlined below are practical ways to prioritise competing tasks in executive support without feeling overwhelmed.

2.1 Start Every Day with a Plan

A productive day begins even before accessing the messaging tool. Spending five to ten minutes reviewing the calendar schedule, outstanding tasks, and upcoming deadlines before starting off the work day is vital. Identify the three to five tasks that must be completed that day and make them the priority.

Having a clear plan helps administrative professionals to stay focused and prevents them from reacting to every email or phone call that comes their way. While unexpected requests are inevitable, starting the day with a roadmap makes it easier to adjust without losing control of the workload.

2.2 Understand What Truly Deserves Your Attention

One of the biggest challenges in any busy legal office is distinguishing between what is urgent and what is important. Some tasks require immediate attention because they affect clients, executives, or critical business operations. Others may feel urgent simply because someone wants an immediate response. The Eisenhower Matrix, a widely used prioritisation framework, encourages professionals to assess both the urgency and importance of tasks before deciding where to focus their attention.1

Before jumping into a new request, ask whether:

this task has a deadline today? delaying it creates significant consequences? this is the highest-value use of allotted time right now?

Answering these questions helps administrative professionals to make better decisions about where to focus their energy.

2.3 Keep All Tasks in One Place

Trying to remember every assignment is a recipe for unnecessary stress. Instead, keep a single task list that captures everything that needs to be done. Beyond the productivity tool (i.e., Microsoft To-Do, Outlook Tasks, Planner, a notebook, or another productivity tool), consistency is what matters most.

The task list should typically include:

deadlines; follow-up dates; pending approvals; meeting preparations; and recurring responsibilities.

Having one trusted system allows the administrative professional to see the workload clearly and reduces the risk of overlooking important tasks. Productivity expert, David Allen's Getting Things Done (GTD) methodology, recommends capturing all tasks and commitments in a single trusted system rather than relying on memory, helping professionals stay organised and focused.2

2.4 Break Large Projects into Smaller Tasks

Large assignments often feel overwhelming because they appear as one major responsibility.

Instead of writing "Organise Partners’ Annual Strategy Meeting/Retreat," break this into smaller actions such as:

confirm the meeting/retreat date; book the venue; prepare the agenda; circulate invitations; compile meeting materials; arrange refreshments; and follow up on attendance.

Completing each step provides a sense of progress, makes large projects easier to manage, and reduces the likelihood of important activities being overlooked. Breaking large projects into smaller, actionable tasks is a widely recognised project management practice that improves organisation and execution.3

2.5 Don't Try to Do Everything at Once

Many professionals believe multitasking is the key to productivity. In reality, constantly switching between tasks often leads to mistakes, missed details, and increased stress. Rather than working on several important assignments simultaneously, complete one task before moving to the next whenever possible.

For example, if the current task is preparing documents for an executive meeting, avoid interrupting the flow every few minutes to respond to non-urgent emails. A focused approach usually produces better results in less time.

2.6 Learn to Communicate About Competing Priorities

There will be occasions when two or more senior colleagues ask for assistance at the same time. Instead of attempting to satisfy everyone immediately, communicate openly and honestly.

A good approach would be to indicate that:

"I'm currently completing another assignment due this morning. Which task would you prefer I prioritise?"

This demonstrates professionalism and ensures expectations are managed from the outset. Most managers and supervisors appreciate knowing your workload and would rather help set priorities than discover later that important work has been delayed.

2.7 Recognise That Not Every Request Is an Emergency

In a busy legal workplace, it can feel as though every request is urgent. However, not every task requires immediate action. Before changing priorities, consider:

Can this wait until later today? Will delaying this task have any real impact? Is someone else's urgency becoming your emergency?

Learning to assess requests objectively helps preserve the time for the most important responsibilities.

2.8 Build Time into Your Schedule for the Unexpected

No matter how organised an office administrator is, unexpected situations will arise. An executive may need to travel at short notice or make last-minute changes to travel arrangements. A client meeting may be rescheduled to an unexpected time. A document may require urgent amendments. If every minute of your day is already allocated, these interruptions can quickly become overwhelming.

Leaving small gaps between major tasks gives you flexibility to respond without disrupting your entire schedule.

2.9 Avoid Letting Emails Control Your Day

Email is an important communication tool, but it should not dictate your priorities. Instead of checking the inbox every few minutes, schedule specific times to review and respond to emails. This allows adequate time to concentrate on important assignments without constant interruptions.

Where appropriate, acknowledge receipt of emails and provide an estimated response time. This reassures colleagues that their request has been noted while allowing for space to complete higher-priority work first.

2.10 Know When to Ask for Help

Being organised does not mean carrying every responsibility alone. If the workload becomes unrealistic, speak with your executive or supervisor as early as possible. Explain current priorities and discuss what can be delegated, postponed, or reassigned.

Seeking clarification or support demonstrates good judgment, not weakness.

2.11 Stay Organised

An organised workspace supports an organised mind. Keep frequently used documents easy to locate, maintain a logical filing system, and avoid allowing paperwork or digital files to accumulate unnecessarily.

Simple habits, such as naming electronic files consistently and conventionally or preparing meeting materials in advance, can save valuable time throughout the day.

2.12 Take Care of Your Wellbeing

Feeling overwhelmed often affects concentration, decision-making, and the quality of work. While busy periods are unavoidable in a legal workplace, maintaining personal wellbeing is equally important. It is advisable to take short breaks during the day, stay hydrated, and avoid skipping meals because of work pressures. A few minutes away from the desk can improve focus and help the administrative professional return with renewed energy.

Remember that productivity is not measured by how busy one appears but by the quality and consistency of output.

2.13 Review Your Day

Before finishing work for the day, spend a few minutes reviewing what has been accomplished. Update the task list, note unfinished items, and identify the priorities for the following day.

These simple habits help administrative professionals to begin each morning with clarity and prevent important tasks from being forgotten. Over time, daily reviews also allow administrative professionals to identify recurring challenges and improve how they manage their workload.

3. Conclusion

Competing priorities are an unavoidable part of executive support, but they do not have to result in stress or work overload. By planning the day ahead, focusing on high-impact work, maintaining an organised task list, communicating openly, and remaining flexible when priorities change, administrative professionals can manage their workload with greater confidence and control.

Effective prioritisation is not about doing everything immediately. It is about making thoughtful decisions and ensuring that available time is spent on the work that matters most.

Administrative professionals who master this skill become trusted members of their organisations because they are known for delivering results, remaining calm under pressure, and consistently supporting their executives with efficiency and professionalism.

Footnotes

1 Atlassian (2026), “How to Prioritize Tasks Effectively with the Eisenhower Matrix” available at (https://www.atlassian.com/work-management/project-management/eisenhower-matrix) accessed on 2nd June, 2026.

2 Getting Things Done (2026), “Implementing GTD” available at ( https://www.gtd.be/en/how-to-get-started/implementing-gtd) accessed on 5th June, 2026.

3 Alicia Raeburn (2026), “Work breakdown structure (WBS): Levels, steps and examples” available at ( https://asana.com/resources/work-breakdown-structure) accessed on 12th June, 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.