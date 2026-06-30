Job Enlargement: Strategy For Enhancing Employee Efficiency In Organisations

In modern organisations in Nigeria, job enlargement serves as an effective managerial tool for improving employee motivation and productivity. As organisations expand and operational demands increase, additional responsibilities and tasks often emerge, making job enlargement a practical strategy for distributing tasks more efficiently among employees

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Introduction

In modern organisations in Nigeria, job enlargement serves as an effective managerial tool for improving employee motivation and productivity. As organisations expand and operational demands increase, additional responsibilities and tasks often emerge, making job enlargement a practical strategy for distributing tasks more efficiently among employees. By broadening employees’ duties, organisations can promote flexibility, develop multiple skills, and encourage greater involvement in organisational activities. However, while job enlargement offers several benefits for employees, such as improved engagement and reduced work monotony, it may also create challenges, including increased workload and potential employee dissatisfaction if not properly managed. Understanding the concept of job enlargement enables HR managers to determine the most appropriate situations for its implementation within their organisations.

Job enlargement, also known as job expansion or horizontal job loading, is a job design strategy that involves increasing the range and number of tasks assigned to an employee without altering the employee’s position, authority, or compensation level. Unlike job enrichment, which introduces more complex responsibilities and greater decision-making authority, job enlargement focuses on expanding the possibility of accommodating related assignments at the same operational level. The primary objective is to reduce boredom, enhance employee engagement, and improve job satisfaction by making work more varied and meaningful. Job enlargement is widely recognized as an important approach in job design, alongside other techniques such as job enrichment, job rotation, and job simplification.

Furthermore, job enlargement refers to the horizontal expansion of job roles within an organisation, where responsibilities at the same level of duty are combined and assigned to an employee. This approach broadens the content of an individual’s duties by increasing the variety and number of tasks the employee is expected to perform.

By integrating related activities, HR managers aim to enhance employee interest, motivation, and overall engagement in their work. When effectively implemented, job enlargement can produce positive outcomes for both management and employees, including improved productivity, higher morale, and better job satisfaction.

Through this model, additional responsibilities are progressively assigned to employees, thereby redefining their roles in terms of task variety while maintaining their original job level.

Understanding Job Enlargement1

How Job Enlargement Takes Place2

Job enlargement occurs when an organisation reviews and restructures existing job roles to increase the number and variety of tasks assigned to employees at the same level. This process involves identifying additional but related duties that can be incorporated into an employee’s current responsibilities in order to improve efficiency and reduce repetitive work.

It is often introduced as a response to workplace challenges such as employee boredom, low motivation, and declining job satisfaction. By expanding job roles, managers aim to make work more engaging, which can improve staff morale, productivity, and employee retention.

In practice, HR managers use job enlargement to keep employees motivated by allowing them to take on broader responsibilities and to develop a wider range of skills. As employees adapt to new tasks, organisations also benefit by becoming more flexible and better able to integrate new ideas, technologies, and working methods into their operations.

Over time, job enlargement supports organisational growth by creating opportunities for continuous learning and helping teams adjust to changes in technology, systems, and work processes.

Examples of Job Enlargement

To better understand job enlargement, it is useful to consider practical examples within an organisation. Job enlargement involves adding smaller but related tasks to an employee’s existing responsibilities in order to broaden their skills, improve versatility, and enhance overall productivity. For example, in a law firm, a paralegal secretary whose primary responsibility is handling legal documentation may also be assigned supportive duties within the Accounts Department, such as maintaining the petty cash book and assisting with typing or processing scanned documents during audit periods.

Over time, this expansion of responsibilities enables the paralegal secretary to become more efficient, develop stronger time-management and administrative skills, and gain a broader understanding of organisational operations. It also encourages collaboration across departments and contributes to improved individual performance and workplace productivity.

Another example of horizontal job enlargement is when managers or team leaders assign employees additional related responsibilities without altering their job title, position, or grade level. This approach enables employees to maximise their potential by broadening the range of tasks they perform while remaining at the same operational level.

Similarly, an employee responsible for processing 20 clients’ claims per day may be assigned a higher target of 40 claims per day, alongside additional responsibilities such as managing client relationships. In this situation, the nature of the work remains largely unchanged, but the workload and scope of responsibilities increase.

If the employee consistently performs well under the expanded workload, it may demonstrate improved competence and productivity, which could later support opportunities for career advancement, promotions or salary reviews.

In addition, HR managers may support job enlargement by providing structured training programmes, either through in-house trainers or external professionals, to ensure employees fully understand their expanded roles. After such training, organisations may also assign experienced staff members as mentors or coaches to guide less experienced employees through the transition process.

This form of coaching and mentoring is an effective aspect of job enlargement, as it promotes knowledge sharing and collaboration. In the process, employees who take on mentoring responsibilities also develop leadership and communication skills that can prepare them for higher-level positions in the future.

Job Enlargement Process

The job enlargement process consists of several essential stages aimed at ensuring its effective implementation and positive organizational outcomes:

Alignment with Employee Career Goals

This ensures that job enlargement is consistent with employees’ career interests and their readiness to assume additional responsibilities.

Succession Planning

This enables organizations to identify employees who demonstrate potential for advancement and progressively develop them through expanded responsibilities.

Capability and Skill Enhancement

Job enlargement provides employees with opportunities to acquire new competencies that will prepare them for higher responsibilities or leadership positions in the nearest future, either within or outside the organisation.

Structured Training and Development

Job enlargement requires well-organised training programmes to equip employees with the knowledge and skills required to perform their broadened duties effectively.

When properly implemented, job enlargement contributes to higher job satisfaction, improved skill acquisition, and increased employee motivation within the organisation.

Benefits of Job Enlargement3

Job enlargement offers several important benefits for both managers and employees. Some of the key advantages include:

Increased Employee Commitment

When employees are given wider variety of tasks, they are more likely to experience greater job satisfaction and remain committed to their roles for longer periods. This variety helps reduce boredom and improves focus, making employees more attentive and productive in their daily responsibilities.

Work Flexibility

When job enlargement is effectively implemented, it enhances workplace flexibility by enabling employees to handle a broader range of tasks than previously assigned. This may also include flexible work arrangements, such as hybrid working or remote work options, depending on organisational policy. Such flexibility can improve employee satisfaction, increase engagement, and contribute to higher productivity.

Positive Challenges

The introduction of additional responsibilities creates constructive challenges that can boost employee motivation and engagement. Increased task variety allows employees to apply different skill sets and encourages creativity in task execution. For example, sales employees may be challenged to exceed their standard weekly targets, with performance-based incentives such as bonuses awarded for achieving or surpassing set goals.

Training Opportunities

In some cases, employees may not require extensive additional training when job enlargement is introduced, particularly when new tasks are closely related to existing duties. However, where new responsibilities differ significantly, organisations may provide targeted training to equip employees with the necessary skills. This ensures a smooth transition and supports effective performance in expanded roles.

Individual Growth

Job enlargement contributes to personal and professional development by strengthening employees’ ability to manage work demands and perform effectively under pressure. In many cases, employees who demonstrate competence in handling increased responsibilities are considered strong candidates for supervisory or leadership positions. Their ability to adapt and maintain performance under pressure reflects readiness for career advancement.

Development of Soft Skills

Another significant benefit of job enlargement is the development of essential soft skills. As employees take on a broader range of tasks, they enhance competencies such as self-discipline, time management, organisation, communication, and innovation. These skills not only improve job performance but also prepare employees for more advanced roles within the organisation.

Difficulties of Job Enlargement4

Despite its potential benefits, job enlargement also has several limitations that may negatively affect employees and organisational performance:

Increased Workload

Job enlargement adds more tasks to an employee’s existing responsibilities, which may result in excessive workload. If the additional duties exceed an employee’s capacity, it can lead to stress, fatigue, and reduced morale.

Short-Term Motivation

Employees may initially feel motivated and excited when given new responsibilities. However, this enthusiasm may decline over time if the increased workload becomes overwhelming.

Decline in Work Quality

As employees become busier, they may focus more on completing tasks quickly rather than maintaining high standards. This can lead to reduced attention to detail and lower overall quality of work.

Reduced Productivity

Excessive workload and stress can negatively affect concentration and efficiency, leading to slower output and reduced productivity levels.

Long-Term Cost Implications

Although job enlargement may reduce recruitment and training costs in the short term, productivity losses in the long run can increase operational costs. Additional training may also be required to help employees adjust to their expanded roles.

Potential Industrial Relations Issues

Employees may perceive job enlargement as unfair if it is not accompanied by appropriate compensation. This perception may result in dissatisfaction, grievances, and possible industrial conflict.

Conclusion

In today’s dynamic work environment in Nigeria, job enlargement can be understood as a strategic approach to job design that reshapes how organisations define roles and responsibilities. It involves broadening an employee’s role by adding a wider range of tasks, thereby enhancing skill development while supporting organisational goals such as improved job satisfaction and higher employee performance.

However, unlike promotion, job enlargement increases the scope of work without any corresponding change in salary, job grade, or hierarchical position. Although this may appear counterintuitive, it forms part of a broader job redesign framework that also includes strategies such as job enrichment and job rotation. Collectively, these approaches are designed to make jobs more engaging, motivating, and productive for employees.

Footnotes

1. See, Amber Schneider, “Expanding Skill Sets: Exploring the Pros and Cons of Job Enlargement” available at: Exploring the Pros and Cons of Job Enlargement, accessed 18th May 2026.

2. Ibid.

3. See, Ram Mohan Sasarla, “Job Enlargement – Meaning and its Benefits to the Organization” (Management Study Guide) available at: Job Enlargement - Meaning and its Benefits to the Organization - Management Study Guide, accessed on 29th May 2026.

4. See, Indeed Editorial Team, “What Is Job Enlargement? Meaning, Benefits and Examples” available at: What Is Job Enlargement? Meaning, Benefits and Examples | Indeed.com accessed on 29th May 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.