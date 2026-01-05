Transport Sector Round-Up For Q4 2025: Forecast For 2026

- in Nigeria
The final quarter of 2025 saw Nigeria's transport sector pivot from planning to execution, with the enactment of multiple policy frameworks and the commencement of ground-breaking projects. In December 2025, the President Tinubu administration formaliseda National Land Transport Policy and a complementary National Marine and Blue Economy Policy to guide integrated road, rail, and port development.
At the same time, Lagos and other states pursued aggressive green transport initiatives: Lagos announced plans to deploy 10,000 electric buses by 2030 under a partnership with Greenplinth Africa. These moves built on ongoing reforms such as the Presidential CNG (compressed natural gas) programme, which by year-end had mobilised over $2 billion in private commitments and converted 100,000 vehicles to CNG.
Together, these developments set the stage for an execution-focused Q4 and policy rollout, continued execution, and more reforms in 2026.
