Medical Negligence And Informed Consent

Medical negligence cases have skyrocketed in Nigeria in the last
few years. There has been an increase in litigated medical
negligence cases because patients are now aware of their rights. At
such, doctors are expected to also be aware of their
responsibilities under the law.
Therefore, it is important to understand the concept of informed
consent and how it can impact the treatment of a patient.