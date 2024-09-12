Medical Negligence And Informed Consent

Understanding the Legal and Ethical Implications

Medical negligence cases have skyrocketed in Nigeria in the last few years. There has been an increase in litigated medical negligence cases because patients are now aware of their rights. At such, doctors are expected to also be aware of their responsibilities under the law.

Therefore, it is important to understand the concept of informed consent and how it can impact the treatment of a patient.

