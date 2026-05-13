Updates On The Recent Activities And Other Developments In The Data Privacy Sector

Data Protection Laws In Nigeria: What Tech Companies Must Know In 2026

The Cost Of Non-Compliance: Legal, Financial, And Reputational Risks – What Organisations Stand To Lose When Data Protection Is Treated Lightly In Nigeria

The NDPC Has Extended The Deadline For Filing 2025 Data Protection Compliance Audit Returns To 30 May 2026

The Cost Of Non-Compliance: Legal, Financial, And Reputational Risks – What Organisations Stand To Lose When Data Protection Is Treated Lightly In Nigeria

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The Nigerian Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has announced a 60-day extension for the filing of the 2025 Data Protection Compliance Audit Returns (CAR), with the new deadline now set for 30th May 2026

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