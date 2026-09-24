Securing Data Privacy And Legal Documentation In Practice – A Records & Document Manager’s Perspective

In today’s digital-first legal environment, data has become one of the most valuable and strategic assets of a law firm. Law firms routinely handle highly sensitive information, including client records, litigation documents, contracts, financial information, documentation evidencing intellectual property assets, personal data, and confidential communications.

S. P. A. Ajibade & Co. is a leading corporate and commercial law firm established in 1967. The firm provides cutting-edge services to both its local and multinational clients in the areas of Dispute Resolution, Corporate Finance & Capital Markets, Real Estate & Succession, Energy & Natural Resources, Intellectual Property, and Telecommunications.

SECURING DATA PRIVACY AND LEGAL DOCUMENTATION IN PRACTICE – A RECORDS & DOCUMENT MANAGER’S PERSPECTIVE1

Introduction

In today’s digital-first legal environment, data has become one of the most valuable and strategic assets of a law firm. Law firms routinely handle highly sensitive information, including client records, litigation documents, contracts, financial information, documentation evidencing intellectual property assets, personal data, and confidential communications.

As legal services increasingly depend on electronic records, cloud-based platforms, document management systems, artificial intelligence, and digital collaboration tools, the volume, accessibility, and complexity of information continue to grow. This makes effective Data & Information Management more critical than ever.

For a law firm, managing information is not simply about storing documents. It involves ensuring that the right information is captured accurately, properly classified, securely stored, easily retrievable, accessible only to authorised persons, retained for the appropriate period, and disposed of responsibly. Effective information management therefore requires an integrated approach that connects people, processes, technology, governance, and security.

As law firms transition into a digital-first environment, their operations become increasingly dependent on the broader architecture of the internet - a global network of interconnected computer systems that facilitates the real-time transmission, processing, and storage of data. While this connectivity enhances operational efficiency, collaboration, and accessibility, it also exposes sensitive legal records and confidential client information to local and international cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Consequently, records and document management can no longer be viewed solely as an administrative function. It has become an important component of information governance and cybersecurity, requiring law firms to integrate appropriate security controls throughout the entire information lifecycle, from creation and capture to classification, storage, use, retention, and eventual disposal.

Ultimately, effective Data & Information Management enables a law firm to protect client confidentiality, reduce operational and compliance risks, improve productivity, preserve institutional knowledge, enhance client service, and support better-informed legal and business decisions.

Data privacy is therefore no longer merely an Information Technology concern; it is a fundamental legal, ethical, governance, and operational requirement. From the perspective of a Records and Document Management Officer, protecting data privacy is essential to maintaining client trust, safeguarding the firm’s reputation, supporting regulatory compliance, and ensuring that records are managed securely and responsibly throughout their lifecycle.

In essence: Good records management protects information; good information management creates value; and strong information governance protects the firm.

Understanding Data Privacy in Legal Practice

Data privacy refers to the proper handling, processing, storage, sharing, and protection of personal and confidential information. Within a law firm, data privacy encompasses the measures taken to ensure that sensitive information is collected lawfully, accessed only by authorized personnel, used for legitimate purposes, and protected against unauthorized disclosure, alteration, loss, or destruction.

Given the confidential nature of legal work, law firms are entrusted with information that could significantly impact clients' personal, financial, and business interests. Consequently, maintaining strict data privacy standards is a professional obligation and a key component of legal service delivery.

Understanding cybercrime, cybersecurity, and data privacy in legal practice cannot be isolated from the broader legal concept of cybercrime. Cybercrime may be understood as illicit activities in which computers, computer systems, networks, or digital technologies serve as the target, instrument, or means of committing an offence.

The categories of cybercrime relevant to legal records and information management range from unauthorised access to computer systems and networks, data breaches and information theft, malware and ransomware attacks, phishing and social engineering, to the malicious alteration, destruction, or manipulation of digital records.

For law firms, these threats present significant risks because legal records often contain confidential client information, privileged communications, litigation strategies, financial details, intellectual property, and personal data. A compromise of such information can result not only in operational disruption and financial loss but also in the breach of confidentiality, regulatory sanctions, reputational damage, professional liability, and loss of client trust.

Recognising these distinct categories of cybercrime enables Records and Document Management Officers to understand the specific threats facing legal information and to implement appropriate safeguards, including access controls, secure storage, audit trails, retention controls, backup and recovery mechanisms, staff awareness, and secure disposal procedures.

Ultimately, effective records management is an important component of cybersecurity and information governance. Protecting legal records is therefore not limited to preventing their physical loss or misplacement; it also requires protecting their confidentiality, integrity, availability, authenticity, and privacy throughout the information lifecycle.

The Role of Records and Documents Management in Data Privacy

Records and Documents Management serves as the foundation upon which data privacy is built. A structured records management system ensures that information is properly organized, classified, secured, retained, and disposed of throughout its life span. As a Records and Documents Management Officer, the responsibilities that directly support data privacy include, but are not limited to, the following:

Information Classification and Access Control



Information technology is a double-edged sword. When harnessed for virtuous and constructive purposes, it has tremendous potential to enhance human capabilities, improve organisational performance, drive innovation, and promote societal development. However, when exploited for malicious or unlawful purposes, it can equally pose significant threats to individuals, organisations, and society at large, including the facilitation of cybercrime, data breaches, privacy violations, financial fraud, and other forms of digital harm.2



Proper classification of records enables the firm to identify sensitive, confidential, privileged, and public information. By implementing access controls based on user roles and responsibilities, the firm can ensure that only authorized personnel have access to specific records. This reduces the risk of unauthorized disclosure and strengthens compliance with confidentiality obligations.



Secure Storage and Preservation against Cyber Attack



Whether records exist in physical or electronic form, they must be stored securely. Physical files require controlled storage environments, while electronic records require secure servers, encryption technologies, password protection, and regular systems monitoring.



Records Retention and Disposal



Retaining records longer than necessary increases privacy risks and potential legal liabilities. A well-defined records retention schedule ensures that records are retained only for the required period and disposed of securely when no longer needed. Secure destruction methods, such as shredding physical documents and permanently deleting electronic records, help prevent unauthorized recovery of sensitive information. Secure storage protects records from theft, loss, unauthorized access, and cyber threats.



Physical files require collected storage environment, while electronic records demand robust cyber-security structure, combining technical, administrative and physical safeguards to resist specific types of cyber-attack, including malware infections, ransomware locks, phishing exploits and unauthorised network sniffing. Secure storage frameworks protect records from operational failure, physical loss and malicious external or internal security threats.



Metadata, Audit Trail Management & Security Architecture



Modern Document Management Systems (DMS) rely on structured cybersecurity and information governance frameworks to protect the integrity, authenticity, confidentiality, and availability of electronic legal records. Metadata provides important context about a document, including its creator, creation date, modification history, version, classification, and access permissions, making records easier to organise, search, retrieve, and manage throughout their lifecycle.



A robust security architecture complements metadata and audit trails through controls such as role-based access, multi-factor authentication, encryption, version control, backup and recovery, secure sharing, and protection of audit logs. For law firms, the objective is not merely to store documents but to demonstrate what a record is, where it came from, who accessed or changed it, when those activities occurred, and whether its integrity has been maintained throughout its lifecycle. In essence, metadata provides context, audit trails provide accountability, and security architecture provides protection.



Digital Records Governance



As firms increasingly adopt electronic document management systems, Records and Documents Management Officers play a vital role in establishing governance frameworks that regulate document creation, storage, sharing, version control, and archival processes. Effective governance minimizes privacy breaches arising from poor information handling practices.



Cyber threats operate across geographical boundaries, making international cooperation, legal frameworks, and global cybersecurity standards increasingly important to law firms. International instruments and initiatives, including the WIPO Performances and Phonograms Treaty (WPPT) and international cybercrime cooperation efforts, provide important context for understanding the protection of intellectual property and digital assets, privacy, and electronic information.3 These frameworks help organisations recognise that cyber risks can originate from, and affect, multiple jurisdictions. Law firms are increasingly becoming prime targets for cybercriminals due to the sensitive and valuable nature of the information they hold, including confidential client records, corporate data, financial information, intellectual property assets, and privileged legal communications. Cyber threats such as unauthorised access, hacking, phishing, social engineering, cyber-fraud, financial crime, privacy breaches, cyber-defamation, data theft, and intellectual property theft can expose firms to serious financial, legal, operational, and reputational consequences.



A clear understanding of these emerging threats, alongside applicable international cybersecurity frameworks and standards, is essential for effective risk management. This enables law firms to strengthen their cybersecurity measures, protect confidential information, manage cross-border cyber risks, maintain the integrity and confidentiality of legal records, and meet their legal, regulatory, ethical, and professional obligations.

Why Data Privacy Matters in Modern Law Practice

Protecting Client Confidentiality



As technology advances, the need to protect personal information and sensitive data becomes critical and client’s confidentiality is one of the cornerstones of legal practice, thus the concept of information privacy4 in law practice cannot be over emphasis and must be practice. Clients must have confidence that the information they share with their lawyers will remain private and secure, thus data privacy safeguards this trust by ensuring that confidential information is protected throughout its lifecycle.



Maintaining Professional and Ethical Standards



Legal practitioners are bound by ethical obligations that require them to preserve the confidentiality of client information. Failure to adequately protect client data can result in professional misconduct allegations, disciplinary actions, and reputational damage. Strong data privacy practices support adherence to these professional responsibilities.



Regulatory Compliance



Many jurisdictions have enacted data protection and privacy laws that govern the collection, processing, and storage of personal information. Law firms must ensure compliance with applicable regulations and industry standards. A robust records management framework assists in demonstrating compliance through documented policies, retention schedules, audit logs, and controlled access procedures.



Mitigating Cybersecurity Risks Through Records Management



Despite the enforcement of Cyberlaw in almost all countries, law firms remain attractive targets for cybercriminals because they hold valuable and confidential client information. Cyberattacks such as ransomware, phishing, data breaches, and unauthorised systems access can compromise sensitive records and disrupt legal operations. Effective records management and data privacy controls help mitigate these risks by ensuring that information is properly classified, access-controlled, securely stored, backed up, retained, and disposed of in a safe manner. This protects sensitive client information, reduces vulnerabilities, and strengthens the firm’s overall cybersecurity posture.



Preserving Reputation and Client Trust



A single privacy breach can significantly damage a law firm's reputation and erode client confidence. Clients expect their information to be protected with the highest level of care. By implementing effective privacy controls, law firms demonstrate professionalism, accountability, and commitment to safeguarding client interests.



Supporting Business Continuity



Data privacy measures also contribute to business continuity by ensuring that records remain accurate, accessible, and protected during emergencies, system failures, or disasters. Reliable backup systems, disaster recovery plans, and secure records management processes help ensure uninterrupted legal operations.

Best Practices for Enhancing Data Privacy in Law Firms

To strengthen data privacy, law firms should:

Develop and enforce comprehensive data privacy and records management policies. Implement role-based access controls and the principle of least privilege. Regularly classify and review records based on sensitivity levels. Utilize secure document management systems with encryption capabilities. Conduct periodic privacy and security audits. Train employees on data privacy obligations and information security awareness. Maintain accurate records retention and disposal schedules. Monitor document access through audit trails and reporting mechanisms. Establish incident response procedures for privacy breaches. Continuously review and update privacy controls to address emerging risks.

Conclusion

Data privacy has become an indispensable component of modern legal practice, and as custodians of highly sensitive client and corporate information, law firms have a responsibility to protect data against unauthorised access, disclosure, alteration, loss, or misuse while meeting applicable professional, ethical, contractual, and regulatory obligations.

From the perspective of a Records & Document Management Officer, effective data privacy begins with strong records governance and extends throughout the entire processing period. This includes proper classification of records, secure information handling, controlled access, accurate record-keeping, appropriate retention, secure disposal, and continuous monitoring of information assets.

By embedding privacy and security controls into every stage of the records lifecycle—from creation and classification to storage, use, retention, and disposal—law firms can strengthen client confidentiality and trust, reduce operational and legal risks, support regulatory compliance, preserve the integrity of records, and enhance the overall quality of legal service delivery.

Data privacy is not merely an IT responsibility; it is an organisational responsibility - rooted in sound records management, effective information governance, and accountable decision-making.

Footnotes

1. Sunday Omoniyi, Chief Record Officer, Records and Document Management System Unit, S. P. A. Ajibade & Co., Lagos State, Nigeria.

2. Miebaka Nabiebu, Cyber Crime Law: Policy and Practice with the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Amendment Act 2024 (Princeton & Associates Publishing Co Ltd 2024) 1–5.

3. Roger J.R. Levesque ‘Information Privacy, Adolescence, Privacy and the Law: A Developmental Science Perspective’ available at (https://www.proquest.com/docview/1929680509?sourcetype=Scholarly%20Journals) accessed on 10 September, 2026.

4. Fernandez Marcus-Obiene, Law and Technologies: Exploring the Evolving Intersection of Law and Technology, (Kraft Books Limited (2024).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.