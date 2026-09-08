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Updates On The Recent Activities And Other Developments In The Privacy Sector

SA S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. More Contributor S. P. A. Ajibade & Co. is a leading corporate and commercial law firm established in 1967. The firm provides cutting-edge services to both its local and multinational clients in the areas of Dispute Resolution, Corporate Finance & Capital Markets, Real Estate & Succession, Energy & Natural Resources, Intellectual Property, and Telecommunications.

The Federal High Court has affirmed the statutory powers of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) to register Data Controllers and Data Processors of Major Importance (DCPMIs) under the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA), 2023. In a judgment delivered on 28 July 2026 by Honourable Justice F.N. Ogazi in Emmanuel Harunna v. Nigeria Data Protection Commission (FHC/L/CS/1116/2024), the court dismissed the applicant’s contention that Point of Sale (PoS) agents should not be classified as Data Controllers or Processors subject to the Commission’s registration regime.