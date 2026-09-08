Updates On The Recent Activities And Other Developments In The Privacy Sector

Mary Ojo’s articles from S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. are most popular:
- within Privacy topic(s)
- in Nigeria
S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. are most popular:
- within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, Antitrust/Competition Law and Law Department Performance topic(s)
- The Federal High Court has affirmed the statutory powers of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) to register Data Controllers and Data Processors of Major Importance (DCPMIs) under the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA), 2023. In a judgment delivered on 28 July 2026 by Honourable Justice F.N. Ogazi in Emmanuel Harunna v. Nigeria Data Protection Commission (FHC/L/CS/1116/2024), the court dismissed the applicant’s contention that Point of Sale (PoS) agents should not be classified as Data Controllers or Processors subject to the Commission’s registration regime. The decision has been described as a landmark victory for data accountability and regulatory oversight in Nigeria. See the link to the update: https://businessday.ng/technology/article/court affirms-ndpcs-authority-to-register-major-data-controllers-processors/
- The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), in partnership with Mastercard and Quadcore Technologies, has launched a Nollywood-styled Virtual Privacy Academy (VPA) aimed at driving data protection culture across Nigeria. The National Commissioner/CEO of the NDPC, Dr Vincent Olatunji, delivered opening remarks at the official movie premiere of the VPA, held at the Landmark Centre, Lagos, describing it as a milestone in the evolution of Nigeria’s privacy ecosystem. A panel session at the premiere featured representatives of organisations that have onboarded staff onto the platform, including the National Identity Management Commission, Zenith Bank, AXA Mansard, and Airtel Nigeria, who shared their compliance experiences. See the link to the update: https://ndpc.gov.ng/ndpc-and-mastercard-launch-nollywood-styled-virtual-privacy academy-to-drive-data-protection-culture-in-nigeria
- The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) hosted a delegation from the Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University, led by its Dean, Professor Olayinka David-West, to discuss possible collaboration on the national Artificial Intelligence Scaling Hub initiative. The Dean commended the Commission’s achievements since its establishment and stressed the need for digital ecosystem development, capacity building, and sound policy and regulatory frameworks to support AI adoption in Nigeria. Both institutions agreed to work together to ensure AI adoption benefits Nigeria within a responsible governance framework. See the link to the update: https://ndpc.gov.ng/advancing 2 of 2 responsible-ai-ndpc-lagos-business-school-partner-on-national-artificial-intelligence scaling-hub
- The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) reaffirmed its commitment to balancing innovation with data protection at the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) Conference 2026, held in Jos, Plateau State, under the theme “Harnessing Digital Innovation and Emerging Technologies for Inclusive Growth and Economic Renaissance.” The National Commissioner/CEO, Dr Vincent Olatunji, delivered the keynote address, calling for stronger data protection frameworks and responsible adoption of emerging technologies as Nigeria accelerates efforts to build an inclusive digital economy. See the link to the update: https://techreviewafrica.com/news/6508/nigeria-data-protection-commission calls-for-privacy-centred-innovation-at-2026-computer-society-conference
- The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) signed new Memoranda of Understanding with the Morocco Data Protection Authority (CNDP) and the Gambia Information Commission (GIC) during the 2026 Network of African Data Protection Authorities (NADPA-RAPDP) Conference in Abidjan. The agreements covered mutual legal assistance, knowledge exchange, and information sharing to support the enforcement and harmonisation of data protection laws across the three jurisdictions. The National Commissioner/CEO of the NDPC, Dr Vincent Olatunji noted that the MoUs are essential in building cross border trust and regulatory confidence between nations. See the link to the update: https://ndpc.gov.ng/a-united-digital-front-nigeria-morocco-and-the gambia-align-on-data-privacy-enforcement
- The National Commissioner/CEO of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Dr Vincent Olatunji, represented Nigeria at the 2026 ID4Africa Conference and Annual General Meeting in Abidjan, themed "Digital Identity: From DPI to Digital Public Ecosystems.” Speaking as a panellist in a session on Enabling Policies for Cross-Border Interoperability, Dr Olatunji stated that without compatible infrastructure and enforceable laws, Africa’s digital potential will remain constrained by fragmentation among regulatory authorities, stressing that achieving interoperability requires a careful balance between national data sovereignty and regional efficiency. See the link to the update: https://ndpc.gov.ng/digital-identity-meets-national-sovereignty-dr-olatunji-outlines-the future-of-data-in-abidjan
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