Confession, Counselling And Confidentiality: Managing Legal Risk For Religious Leaders

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Confession, counselling and confidentiality are central to the work of many clergy and other religious leaders. In the course of providing spiritual guidance, they frequently receive highly sensitive information relating to an individual's personal life, family relationships, financial affairs and, on occasion, criminal conduct. Such disclosures are ordinarily made in the expectation that they will remain confidential, reflecting both religious doctrine and the trust that underpins the relationship between a religious leader and a congregant or adherent.
The legal position, however, is often more complex. While many faith traditions recognise an obligation of confidentiality, the extent to which that obligation is protected by law varies across jurisdictions. In an era of heightened regulatory scrutiny, clergy must navigate competing obligations arising from safeguarding laws, mandatory reporting requirements, data protection legislation, criminal investigations and civil liability. Circumstances may therefore arise in which preserving confidentiality conflicts with a legal duty to disclose information.
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