Nigeria Becomes Member Of UPOV

On 27 March 2025 the Federal Republic of Nigeria became a member of (UPOV).

Nigeria deposited its instrument of accession to the International Convention for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants of 2 December 1961, as revised, with the UPOV on 27 February 2025. The Convention came into effect for Nigeria on 27 March 2025.

The UPOV's goal is to establish a functional system for protecting plant varieties by setting out a regulatory framework for its members to adopt into their national laws but we are yet to see how this will be implemented locally in Nigeria.

