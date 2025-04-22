ARTICLE
22 April 2025

Nigeria Becomes Member Of UPOV

Adams & Adams

Contributor

Nigeria Intellectual Property
On 27 March 2025 the Federal Republic of Nigeria became a member of (UPOV).

Nigeria deposited its instrument of accession to the International Convention for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants of 2 December 1961, as revised, with the UPOV on 27 February 2025. The Convention came into effect for Nigeria on 27 March 2025.

The UPOV's goal is to establish a functional system for protecting plant varieties by setting out a regulatory framework for its members to adopt into their national laws but we are yet to see how this will be implemented locally in Nigeria.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
