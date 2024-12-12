IP Labs 2.0 Inspires Green Innovation

The World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Nigeria Office has partnered with the Japan Patent Office to create two initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable development...

The World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Nigeria Office has partnered with the Japan Patent Office to create two initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable development in Nigeria and to encourage innovation. The IP Labs 2.0 and IP for Green Innovation projects were launched early in November 2024 and seek to provide intellectual property tools and knowledge to start-ups, inventors and entrepreneurs across Nigeria.

The IP for Green Innovation project will aim to build the capacity of 100 green hardware innovators, providing IP support, expertise and strategies necessary for successful business development; while the IP Labs 2.0 program is set to assist 300 innovators, entrepreneurs and start-ups, teaching participants how to make use of IP as part of their financing and business development strategies.

The keynote address at the launch was delivered by Mr Nasit Yammama, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Innovation, Office of the Vice President. Mr Yammama indicated that the IP for Green Innovation plays a crucial role in creating sustainable solutions, especially in light of Nigeria's growing presence in the renewable energy and technology sectors. During the launch, a panel discussion also explored how effective IP protection encourages the realisation of new ideas and concepts and drives inventiveness to ultimately stimulate Nigeria's economic growth and technological advancements.

