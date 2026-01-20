ARTICLE
20 January 2026

End-Of-Year Report On The Nigerian Oil And Gas Industry

TA
Tope Adebayo LP

Contributor

Tope Adebayo LP logo
Established in 2008, Tope Adebayo LP offers holistic solutions in energy, disputes, and corporate transactions. Our diverse team crafts bespoke strategies for clients, driving industry wins and growth. We are a one-stop shop, licensed for legal, finance, and corporate services, with a global network for seamless cross-border transactions.
Explore Firm Details
As we enter the new year, it is important to reflect on the major developments that shaped Nigeria's oil and gas industry in 2025. The sector continued to evolve under the framework of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA)...
Nigeria Energy and Natural Resources
Aderemi Ogunbanjo,Sandra Osinachi-Nwandem,Eyitayo Ajisafe
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Aderemi Ogunbanjo’s articles from Tope Adebayo LP are most popular:
  • in Nigeria
  • with readers working within the Media & Information, Oil & Gas and Telecomms industries
Tope Adebayo LP are most popular:
  • within Compliance, Insurance and Tax topic(s)

INTRODUCTION

As we enter the new year, it is important to reflect on the major developments that shaped Nigeria's oil and gas industry in 2025. The sector continued to evolve under the framework of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021 and the current administration's six policy directives: Presidential Directives 40 (Tax Incentives Order 2024), 41 (Local Content Compliance 2024) and 42 (Petroleum Sector Cost Reforms 2024), the Notice of Tax Incentives for Deep Offshore Production 2024, the Value Added Tax (VAT) Modification Order 2024, and the Upstream Petroleum Operations (Cost Efficiency Incentives) Order 2025. Together, these frameworks strengthened regulatory certainty and created a more stable and investment-ready environment. Against this backdrop, 2025 delivered meaningful progress across regulatory reforms, major project development, and operational activities.

To read this article in full, please click here.

To view original Tope Adebayo article, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Aderemi Ogunbanjo
Aderemi Ogunbanjo
Photo of Sandra Osinachi-Nwandem
Sandra Osinachi-Nwandem
Photo of Olawunmi Abiola
Olawunmi Abiola
Photo of Eyitayo Ajisafe
Eyitayo Ajisafe
Photo of Oluwanifemi Alade
Oluwanifemi Alade
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More