End-Of-Year Report On The Nigerian Oil And Gas Industry

As we enter the new year, it is important to reflect on the major developments that shaped Nigeria's oil and gas industry in 2025. The sector continued to evolve under the framework of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA)...

Established in 2008, Tope Adebayo LP offers holistic solutions in energy, disputes, and corporate transactions. Our diverse team crafts bespoke strategies for clients, driving industry wins and growth. We are a one-stop shop, licensed for legal, finance, and corporate services, with a global network for seamless cross-border transactions.

Article Insights

Aderemi Ogunbanjo’s articles from Tope Adebayo LP are most popular: in Nigeria

with readers working within the Media & Information, Oil & Gas and Telecomms industries Tope Adebayo LP are most popular: within Compliance, Insurance and Tax topic(s)

INTRODUCTION

As we enter the new year, it is important to reflect on the major developments that shaped Nigeria's oil and gas industry in 2025. The sector continued to evolve under the framework of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021 and the current administration's six policy directives: Presidential Directives 40 (Tax Incentives Order 2024), 41 (Local Content Compliance 2024) and 42 (Petroleum Sector Cost Reforms 2024), the Notice of Tax Incentives for Deep Offshore Production 2024, the Value Added Tax (VAT) Modification Order 2024, and the Upstream Petroleum Operations (Cost Efficiency Incentives) Order 2025. Together, these frameworks strengthened regulatory certainty and created a more stable and investment-ready environment. Against this backdrop, 2025 delivered meaningful progress across regulatory reforms, major project development, and operational activities.

To read this article in full, please click here.

To view original Tope Adebayo article, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.