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10 August 2026

Financial Sector Quarterly Insight: Q2 2026 Review And Outlook For Q3 2026

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The second quarter of 2026 brought transformative changes to Nigeria's financial services sector as banking recapitalisation concluded and regulators pivoted toward strengthening governance, market integrity...
Nigeria Finance and Banking
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The second quarter of 2026 was marked by significant legal, regulatory and market developments across Nigeria’s financial services sector. As the banking recapitalisation exercise drew to a close, financial regulators, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (“CBN”), Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX”), National Pension Commission (“PenCom“) and National Insurance Commission (“NAICOM”), shifted their focus towards strengthening governance, financial stability, market integrity and regulatory oversight. During the quarter, reforms were introduced across banking, payments, foreign exchange, insurance and the capital markets, reflecting a continued commitment to modernising Nigeria’s financial regulatory framework and enhancing the resilience and competitiveness of the financial system.

The quarter also witnessed increased capital raising activities, strategic investments and notable corporate transactions, underscoring continued investor confidence despite prevailing macroeconomic challenges. Against this backdrop, this report reviews the key legal, regulatory and market developments that shaped Nigeria’s financial services sector during Q2 2026 and highlights the emerging trends expected to influence the regulatory landscape in the third quarter of the year.

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