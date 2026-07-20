How To Invest In Nigeria’s Booming Stock Market: The Law, The Risks, And The ISA 2025

Nigeria’s stock market now has the best performance in the world, not just in Africa. According to Bloomberg, the benchmark index has returned around 67% in dollar terms as of July 2026, edging past South Korea’s Kospi at 66%. And unlike the Kospi, which later fell 22% from its June peak as the global AI trade wobbled – Nigeria’s rally has held. Some individual names have run even harder: Fortis Global Insurance has reportedly climbed roughly 1,400% this year, though figures like these move constantly and a single stock is never a safe guide to a whole market.

What makes the story worth a closer look is what’s behind it. This wasn’t the AI hype inflating markets from Seoul to San Francisco – Nigeria has almost no exposure to AI stocks. It was global capital quietly returning to a reform-driven frontier market that most funds had written off only a few years ago. But a headline like “best in the world” raises harder questions than it answers. What is actually driving this? Is it sustainable, or a spike? And for anyone tempted to buy in, what does Nigerian law require before you invest? As a law firm that advises investors in this market every day, those are the questions worth answering.

What is Driving Nigeria’s Stock Market Rally in 2026?

Strong markets often emerge from unexciting explanations, and Nigeria’s growth is no exception. Four primary factors have significantly contributed to this upward trend:

Currency Stability: This is often the most overlooked factor, yet it is critical. When foreign investors purchase Nigerian shares, their primary concern is dollar value, not the naira. For years, a depreciating naira diminished local stock gains before they could translate into dollar profits. In 2026, however, this trend reversed. The naira gained approximately 4% against the dollar, while South Korea’s won dropped about 5%. This crucial shift meant that Nigerian gains retained their dollar value, resulting in a powerful combination of a rising market and a strengthening currency. Economic Reforms: The removal of the fuel subsidy and the unification of the exchange rate initially caused significant hardship for ordinary Nigerians. However, these actions signalled to foreign capital that the government was finally willing to allow market forces to dictate prices. Investors tend to reward predictability and transparency over short-term generosity. Oil Prices and Liquidity: Stronger oil prices bolstered Nigeria’s macroeconomic stability, while robust domestic liquidity — largely from local pension funds and institutional investors — provided a steady demand floor. Leading Stocks: Financial stocks spearheaded the growth, with standout performers like Fortis Global Insurance reportedly achieving an astounding 1,400% return in dollar terms this year. Airtel Africa also soared, jumping 10% in a single session in July. Additionally, the anticipated listing of the Dangote refinery promises to deepen market dynamics significantly.

Furthermore, there is an encouraging credibility boost: S&P Dow Jones Indices has placed Nigeria on a watchlist for possible return to frontier-market status by 2027. This is a key consideration for institutional funds determining eligible investment locations. However, S&P highlighted that sustained policy consistency and operational resilience are essential before any reclassification can occur, essentially urging Nigeria to prove that this progress is not just a temporary spike.

Does a 67% Return Mean You’ll Make 67%? The Reality

Despite the excitement surrounding a 67% market return, it is essential to understand that this figure does not guarantee individual investor returns. This benchmark is reflective of a basket of stocks over a specific period. Your personal investment outcome will depend on what shares you buy, when you buy them, and the future movements of the naira as you convert these gains back into dollars.

This year’s returns have been concentrated within a few sectors and large companies. Such a narrow market rally often carries an inherent fragility; the same limited focus that can propel an index upwards can just as quickly lead to a downturn. While a 1,400% return from Fortis Global Insurance is undoubtedly impressive, it is also not a guarantee for the future. Relying on one extraordinary performance as a benchmark for potential returns can lead retail investors to significant losses.

This does not mean investors should shy away from the Nigerian market; rather, it emphasises the importance of entering with a thorough understanding of the market, something that aligns perfectly with current legal requirements.

The Law Behind Investing in Nigeria: The Investments and Securities Act 2025

The stock market might feel like a casino during a bull run, but it operates under a highly regulated framework, crucial for any economy. For potential investors, especially in Nigeria, understanding the rules of engagement is vital before diving into this dynamic market.

At the core of this framework is theInvestments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025. Signed into law by President Tinubu on 25 March 2025, it brings a long-overdue update to Nigeria’s capital market regulations, replacing the 18-year-old ISA 2007. This marks the most significant reform in nearly two decades, strategically designed to attract fresh capital and renewed interest in the market. Here are the key features that matter for everyday investors and businesses:

Strengthened Regulatory Authority: The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is re-established as the primary regulator of the capital market, now operating independently with minimal governmental interference. The Act does not spell it out in these terms, but in practice this gives the SEC a degree of independence comparable to what the Central Bank enjoys — the kind of arm’s-length regulation that tends to reassure foreign capital Criminalisation of Ponzi Schemes: This is a critical takeaway for every Nigerian investor. Learning from the scandals of the past, the ISA 2025 explicitly criminalises Ponzi schemes and unregistered investment platforms – and promoters face a fine of not less than ₦20 million or up to 10 years in prison. The SEC is empowered to act against schemes that promise outsized returns without proper registration. Remember: if an investment sounds too good to be true, it is likely a scam. Regulation of Digital Assets: In a forward-thinking move, digital and virtual assets are now classified as securities. This means that operators of digital assets must be licensed by the SEC and comply with key regulations, including Know Your Customer (KYC) policies and transparent risk disclosures. The legal grey area surrounding cryptocurrency is eliminated, providing a safer investment landscape. Robust Investor Protection: A cornerstone of the ISA 2025 is the protection of investors. The Act imposes hefty penalties for the misuse of investor funds and strengthens the Investments and Securities Tribunal, ensuring disputes are handled effectively. With a reinforced courtroom at their disposal, investors can expect their rights to be upheld. Constitutional Protections: Sitting beneath all of this is a broader constitutional backdrop. Section 44 of the 1999 Constitution protects property from being compulsorily acquired by the state without prompt compensation, and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission Act guards against arbitrary expropriation of investments. These protections don’t guarantee the value of any particular shareholding — no law can do that — but they establish the kind of secure property-rights environment that gives both local and foreign investors the confidence to commit capital in the first place.

How to Invest in Nigeria Safely: A Practical Checklist

How can you transform a promising headline into actionable decisions without falling prey to pitfalls? Here are some essential principles to consider:

Verify Registration: Always ensure your broker, dealer, or investment product is registered with the SEC. A simple two-minute check can save you from many scams.

Look Beyond Past Returns: A figure like a 67% return might be enticing, but it reflects historical performance, not future potential. Focus on the specific security, sector risks, and your personal investment timeline.

Keep Currency Fluctuations in Mind: If you are thinking in dollars, remember that the naira’s performance can significantly affect your returns, regardless of how well the shares themselves perform.

Invest in Professional Advice: Treat the cost of professional guidance as an insurance policy—not an expense. A well-structured investment strategy, tax considerations, and compliance checks upfront can prevent costly mistakes later.

Is Nigeria’s Market Rally Sustainable?

When you look at the numbers, the 67% return might catch your eye, but the real story lies beneath the surface. This figure signifies something much more significant: for the first time in a long while, Nigeria is gaining respect from global capital, thanks to reforms rather than mere luck. The key to maintaining this momentum hinges on a less glamorous yet vital aspect of finance: consistency. This is the discipline that S&P is monitoring and the same discipline the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 aims to embed within the market.

Markets naturally experience fluctuations; this is inherent to their nature. What truly matters is the robustness of the legal and regulatory framework surrounding them. Over the past year, Nigeria has demonstrated its capability to deliver impressive returns. The more challenging –and valuable – task now is to ensure these returns are sustained over time within a framework that investors can trust. This is a question of governance as much as it is of economics, and it’s the aspect that deserves your attention.

At OAL, we offer comprehensive advisory services for both local and international investors, issuers, fund managers, and businesses engaged in Nigeria’s capital markets. Our expertise spans a range of services, including SEC registration and compliance under the Investments and Securities Act 2025, capital raises and listings, digital asset regulation, structuring foreign investments, and handling investor protection disputes. If Nigeria’s market has piqued your interest and you are looking to navigate it with confidence, reach out to us.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is Nigeria really the best-performing stock market in the world in 2026?

Yes. As of July 2026, in dollar terms, Nigeria’s benchmark index has achieved a remarkable 67% return year-to-date, outpacing South Korea’s Kospi, which stands at 66%, particularly since the Kospi has recently entered a bear market.

2. Does a 67% market return mean I will earn 67% on Nigerian stocks?

Not necessarily. The 67% figure represents the index’s return over a specific period. Your actual returns will vary based on the individual stocks you own, your investment timing, sector focus, and the currency exchange rate, particularly if you are converting naira to dollars.

3. What law regulates investing in Nigeria?

The principal legislation governing investments in Nigeria is the Investments and Securities Act 2025. This Act designates the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as the independent regulatory authority and includes provisions that criminalise Ponzi schemes, regulate digital assets, and enhance investor protection.

4. How do I avoid investment scams in Nigeria?

To steer clear of scams, ensure that the operator and investment products are registered with the SEC. Maintain a healthy skepticism toward guaranteed or excessive returns, and seek independent professional advice. The ISA 2025 explicitly prohibits unregistered platforms and Ponzi schemes.