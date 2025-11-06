Tax Compliance Essentials For Fintech Startups | AO Insider Series (Ep. 15) (Video)

- in Nigeria
In this edition of the AO Insider Series, experts unpack one of the most pressing issues shaping Nigeria's fintech sector — tax compliance and evolving regulatory obligations. As Nigeria's fintech ecosystem continues to expand, startups face growing demands for transparency, compliance, and sustainable governance. This insightful session — “Tax Compliance Essentials: Navigating New Obligations for Fintech Startups” — explores how founders, CFOs, and compliance leaders can stay ahead of changing tax regulations while building resilient financial operations.
Speakers:
Moderator: Agbada S. Agbada, Senior Associate, Aluko & Oyebode
Guest Speaker: Kenneth Erikume, Country Operations Partner, PwC Nigeria
Kenneth leads PwC's Tax Reporting and Strategy practice across West Africa (Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone) and brings over two decades of experience advising multinationals on cross-border tax planning, M&A structuring, and compliance strategy. Watch to learn:
Key tax obligations fintech startups must understand in
2025 and beyond
Practical compliance strategies for founders and finance teams
How evolving regulation is shaping Nigeria's digital finance landscape
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.