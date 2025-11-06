ARTICLE
6 November 2025

Tax Compliance Essentials For Fintech Startups | AO Insider Series (Ep. 15) (Video)

In this edition of the AO Insider Series, experts unpack one of the most pressing issues shaping Nigeria's fintech sector — tax compliance and evolving regulatory obligations.
Agbada S. Agbada
In this edition of the AO Insider Series, experts unpack one of the most pressing issues shaping Nigeria's fintech sector — tax compliance and evolving regulatory obligations. As Nigeria's fintech ecosystem continues to expand, startups face growing demands for transparency, compliance, and sustainable governance. This insightful session — “Tax Compliance Essentials: Navigating New Obligations for Fintech Startups” — explores how founders, CFOs, and compliance leaders can stay ahead of changing tax regulations while building resilient financial operations.

Speakers:

Moderator: Agbada S. Agbada, Senior Associate, Aluko & Oyebode

Guest Speaker: Kenneth Erikume, Country Operations Partner, PwC Nigeria

Kenneth leads PwC's Tax Reporting and Strategy practice across West Africa (Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone) and brings over two decades of experience advising multinationals on cross-border tax planning, M&A structuring, and compliance strategy. Watch to learn:

 Key tax obligations fintech startups must understand in 2025 and beyond
 Practical compliance strategies for founders and finance teams
 How evolving regulation is shaping Nigeria's digital finance landscape

