Minimum Share Capital Threshold For Company Registration In Nigeria

Several laws and regulations govern the business sectors in Nigeria. Some of these laws stipulate the minimum share capital required of businesses. Consequently, when a company fails to meet the minimum threshold required by the law governing its sector, it will not be accepted for registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

WHAT IS A MINIMUM SHARE CAPITAL THRESHOLD?

The term is used to describe the lowest share capital a company is required to have before it can legally carry out business. Section 27 (2) (a) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 provides for the general minimum share capital of a company, to wit; Hundred Thousand Naira for Private Companies and Two Million Naira for Public Companies. However, as stated above, there are specific sectors with minimum share capital threshold and these thresholds must be adhered to by the concerned companies.

COMPANIES AND THEIR MINIMUM SHARE CAPITAL THRESHOLD

SN TYPES OF COMPANY MINIMUM SHARECAPITAL THRESHOLD JUSTIFICATION 1 ISSUING HOUSE 200 MILLION Securities and Exchange Commission Guidelines on New Minimum Share Capital for Market Operators 2 BROKER/DEALERS 300 MILLION 3 TRUSTEE 300 MILLION 4 FUND/PORTFOLIO MANAGER 150 MILLION 5 STOCK BROKER 200 MILLION 6 STOCK DEALER 100 MILLION 7 CORPORATE INVESTMENT ADVISER (REGISTRAR 150 MILLION 8 CORPORATE INVESTMENT ADVISER 5 MILLION 9 INDIVIDUAL INVESTMENT ADVISER 2 MILLION 10 MARKET MAKER 2 BILLION 11 CONSULTANT

(PARTNERSHIP) 2 MILLION 12 CONSULTANT (INDIVIDUAL) 500,000 13 CONSULTANT (CORPORATE) 5 MILLION 14 UNDERWRITER 200 MILLION 15 VENTURE CAPITAL

MANAGER 20 MILLION 16 COMMODITIES BROKER 40 MILLION 17 CAPITAL TRADE POINT 20 MILLION 18 RATING AGENCY 150 MILLION 19 CORPORATE/SUB BROKER 5 MILLION 20 ASSET MANAGEMENT

(INTANGIBLE ASSETS) 300 MILLION 21 COMMERCIAL BANK WITH

REGIONAL AUTHORIZATION 10 BILLION CBN Scope and Standards Commercial Regulations 2020 22 COMMERCIAL BANK WITH

NATIONAL AUTHORIZATION 25 BILLION 23 COMMERCIAL BANK WITH

INTERNATIONAL AUTHORIZATION 50 BILLION 24 MERCHANT BANK 15 BILLION CBN Scope

Condition, And Minimum Standard For Merchants Bank Regulation 2, 2010 25 UNIT MICRO FINANCE BANK (TIER 1) TIER 1: 200

MILLION CBN Regulations 26 UNIT MICRO FINANCE BANK (TIER 2) TIER 2: 50 MILLION 27 MICRO FINANCE BANK

(STATE & FCT) 1 BILLION 28 MICRO FINANCE BANK

(NATIONAL) 5 BILLION 29 PRIMARY MORTGAGE INSTITUTION 2 BILLION 30 FINANCE COMPANY 20 MILLION 31 BUREAU DE CHANGE 35 MILLION 32 NON-INTEREST BANK (REGIONAL) 5 BILLION 33 NON-INTEREST BANK (NATIONAL) 10 BILLION 34 INSURANCE BROKER 5 MILLION Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers Act, 2003 35 LIFE INSURANCE 8 BILLION National Insurance Commission Revised Regulations 2019 36 GENERAL INSURANCE 10 BILLION 37 COMPOSITE INSURANCE 18 BILLION 38 RE-INSURANCE 20 BILLION 39 UNIT MICROINSURER 40 MILLION Guidelines for Microinsurance Operation in Nigeria 2018 40 STATE MICROINSURER 100 MILLION Guidelines for Microinsurance Operation in Nigeria 2018 41 NATIONAL MICROINSURER 600 MILLION Guidelines for Microinsurance Operation in Nigeria 2018 42 TAKAFUL INSURANCE

(GENERAL AND FAMILY TAKAFUL) 200 MILLION National Insurance

Commission Regulations 43 PRIVATE SECURITY COMPANY/CONSULTANT 10 MILLION Guideline on Requirements for Registration of Private Guard Security Companie made Pursuant to Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp Act No. 2 of 2003 44 PENSION FUND/ASSET CUSTODIAN 2 MILLION Requirements for Licensing of Pension Fund Custodians (FEB 2005);

Section 40 (2)(a) Pension Reform Act, 2004 45 CLOSED PENSION FUND 500 MILLION 46 PENSION FUND ADMINISTRATION 1 BILLION 47 LOTTERY 5 MILLION Section 2 (1),

National Lotteries (Amendment) Regulation, 2007 48 SPORTS LOTTERY 30 MILLION National Lottery Commission Circular 49 AIR TRANSPORT

(INTERNATIONAL) 2 BILLION Nigerian Civil

Aviation Authority 50 AIR TRANSPORT (REGIONAL) 1 BILLION 51 AIR TRANSPORT (LOCAL) 500 MILLION 52 AIR AMBULANCE/FUMIGATION/ PRIVATE JET 20 MILLION 53 AVIATION (GROUND HANDLING SERVICES) 500 MILLION 54 AVIATION (AIR TRANSPORT TRAINING INSTITUTIONS) 2 MILLION 55 AGENTS OF FOREIGN AIRLINES 1 MILLION 56 TRAVEL/TOURS 30 MILLION International Air Travel Agency (IATA) 57 AGRICULTURAL SEEDS, PRODUCTIONS, PROCESSING, MARKETING 10 MILLION NASA Cap 5, LFN, 2004 58 SHIPPING COMPANY/AGENT 25 MILLION NIMASA Guidelines for 59. CABOTAGE

TRADE 25 Million Registration 59 CABOTAGE TRADE 25 MILLION 60 LIFE MICRO-INSURANCE 150 MILLION Guideline for Micro Finance Operations in Nigeria

(NAICOM),

December, 2013 61 GENERAL MICRO- INSURANCE 200 MILLION 62 FREIGTH FORWARDING 5 MILLION Registration of Freight Forwarding Regulation 2010 63 PAYMENT SERVICE BANK 5 BILLION

It is also worthy of note that companies with foreign participation are required to be with N100 Million minimum share capital in line with the Handbook on Expatriate Quota Administration (Revised 2022) before they can register with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

The table above as contained in the Corporate Affairs Commission's Operations Checklists 2022, highlights the minimum share capital thresholds for different business sectors in Nigeria and the legal frameworks that justify them. This information is thus crucial to prospective business owners who would like to register their business with the appropriate authorities and obtain the required license to carry out business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.