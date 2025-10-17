ARTICLE
17 October 2025

Minimum Share Capital Threshold For Company Registration In Nigeria

Several laws and regulations govern the business sectors in Nigeria. Some of these laws stipulate the minimum share capital required of businesses. Consequently, when a company fails to meet the minimum threshold required by the law governing its sector, it will not be accepted for registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

WHAT IS A MINIMUM SHARE CAPITAL THRESHOLD?

The term is used to describe the lowest share capital a company is required to have before it can legally carry out business. Section 27 (2) (a) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 provides for the general minimum share capital of a company, to wit; Hundred Thousand Naira for Private Companies and Two Million Naira for Public Companies. However, as stated above, there are specific sectors with minimum share capital threshold and these thresholds must be adhered to by the concerned companies.

COMPANIES AND THEIR MINIMUM SHARE CAPITAL THRESHOLD

SN TYPES OF COMPANY MINIMUM SHARECAPITAL THRESHOLD JUSTIFICATION
1 ISSUING HOUSE 200 MILLION Securities and Exchange Commission Guidelines on New Minimum Share Capital for Market Operators
2 BROKER/DEALERS 300 MILLION
3 TRUSTEE 300 MILLION
4 FUND/PORTFOLIO MANAGER 150 MILLION
5 STOCK BROKER 200 MILLION
6 STOCK DEALER 100 MILLION
7 CORPORATE INVESTMENT ADVISER (REGISTRAR 150 MILLION
8 CORPORATE INVESTMENT ADVISER 5 MILLION
9 INDIVIDUAL INVESTMENT ADVISER 2 MILLION
10 MARKET MAKER 2 BILLION
11 CONSULTANT
(PARTNERSHIP)		 2 MILLION
12 CONSULTANT (INDIVIDUAL) 500,000
13 CONSULTANT (CORPORATE) 5 MILLION
14 UNDERWRITER 200 MILLION
15 VENTURE CAPITAL
MANAGER		 20 MILLION
16 COMMODITIES BROKER 40 MILLION
17 CAPITAL TRADE POINT 20 MILLION
18 RATING AGENCY 150 MILLION
19 CORPORATE/SUB BROKER 5 MILLION
20 ASSET MANAGEMENT
(INTANGIBLE ASSETS)		 300 MILLION
21 COMMERCIAL BANK WITH
REGIONAL AUTHORIZATION		 10 BILLION CBN Scope and Standards Commercial Regulations 2020
22 COMMERCIAL BANK WITH
NATIONAL AUTHORIZATION		 25 BILLION
23 COMMERCIAL BANK WITH
INTERNATIONAL AUTHORIZATION		 50 BILLION
24 MERCHANT BANK 15 BILLION CBN Scope
Condition, And Minimum Standard For Merchants Bank Regulation 2, 2010
25 UNIT MICRO FINANCE BANK (TIER 1) TIER 1: 200
MILLION		 CBN Regulations
26 UNIT MICRO FINANCE BANK (TIER 2) TIER 2: 50 MILLION
27 MICRO FINANCE BANK
(STATE & FCT)		 1 BILLION
28 MICRO FINANCE BANK
(NATIONAL)		 5 BILLION
29 PRIMARY MORTGAGE INSTITUTION 2 BILLION
30 FINANCE COMPANY 20 MILLION
31 BUREAU DE CHANGE 35 MILLION
32 NON-INTEREST BANK (REGIONAL) 5 BILLION
33 NON-INTEREST BANK (NATIONAL) 10 BILLION
34 INSURANCE BROKER 5 MILLION Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers Act, 2003
35 LIFE INSURANCE 8 BILLION National Insurance Commission Revised Regulations 2019
36 GENERAL INSURANCE 10 BILLION
37 COMPOSITE INSURANCE 18 BILLION
38 RE-INSURANCE 20 BILLION
39 UNIT MICROINSURER 40 MILLION Guidelines for Microinsurance Operation in Nigeria 2018
40 STATE MICROINSURER 100 MILLION Guidelines for Microinsurance Operation in Nigeria 2018
41 NATIONAL MICROINSURER 600 MILLION Guidelines for Microinsurance Operation in Nigeria 2018
42 TAKAFUL INSURANCE
(GENERAL AND FAMILY TAKAFUL)		 200 MILLION National Insurance
Commission Regulations
43 PRIVATE SECURITY COMPANY/CONSULTANT 10 MILLION Guideline on Requirements for Registration of Private Guard Security Companie made Pursuant to Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp Act No. 2 of 2003
44 PENSION FUND/ASSET CUSTODIAN 2 MILLION Requirements for Licensing of Pension Fund Custodians (FEB 2005);
Section 40 (2)(a) Pension Reform Act, 2004
45 CLOSED PENSION FUND 500 MILLION
46 PENSION FUND ADMINISTRATION 1 BILLION
47 LOTTERY 5 MILLION Section 2 (1),
National Lotteries (Amendment) Regulation, 2007
48 SPORTS LOTTERY 30 MILLION National Lottery Commission Circular
49 AIR TRANSPORT
(INTERNATIONAL)		 2 BILLION Nigerian Civil
Aviation Authority
50 AIR TRANSPORT (REGIONAL) 1 BILLION
51 AIR TRANSPORT (LOCAL) 500 MILLION
52 AIR AMBULANCE/FUMIGATION/ PRIVATE JET 20 MILLION
53 AVIATION (GROUND HANDLING SERVICES) 500 MILLION
54 AVIATION (AIR TRANSPORT TRAINING INSTITUTIONS) 2 MILLION
55 AGENTS OF FOREIGN AIRLINES 1 MILLION
56 TRAVEL/TOURS 30 MILLION International Air Travel Agency (IATA)
57 AGRICULTURAL SEEDS, PRODUCTIONS, PROCESSING, MARKETING 10 MILLION NASA Cap 5, LFN, 2004
58 SHIPPING COMPANY/AGENT 25 MILLION NIMASA Guidelines for 59. CABOTAGE
TRADE 25 Million Registration
59 CABOTAGE TRADE 25 MILLION
60 LIFE MICRO-INSURANCE 150 MILLION Guideline for Micro Finance Operations in Nigeria
(NAICOM),
December, 2013
61 GENERAL MICRO- INSURANCE 200 MILLION
62 FREIGTH FORWARDING 5 MILLION Registration of Freight Forwarding Regulation 2010
63 PAYMENT SERVICE BANK 5 BILLION

It is also worthy of note that companies with foreign participation are required to be with N100 Million minimum share capital in line with the Handbook on Expatriate Quota Administration (Revised 2022) before they can register with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

The table above as contained in the Corporate Affairs Commission's Operations Checklists 2022, highlights the minimum share capital thresholds for different business sectors in Nigeria and the legal frameworks that justify them. This information is thus crucial to prospective business owners who would like to register their business with the appropriate authorities and obtain the required license to carry out business.

