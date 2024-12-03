The Breakdown Of CAC Share Capital Threshold For Company Registration In Nigeria

Company registration in Nigeria in certain industries and economic sectors are govern by statues and other regulations in force that stipulate a minimum share capital threshold before a company can be successfully registered in Nigeria and commence business operation.

Having substantial share capital indicates that the company is viable, can raise additional funds if required, instill confidence in potential investors and lenders as many of these industries are highly regulated and require the investment of large sums of money.

The list below are various industries and their required minimum share capital before they can be successfully registered with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Nigeria.

However, it should be noted that the minimum share capital threshold for company registration in Nigeria with foreign participation is N100 million Naira. A person seeking to set up a business in Nigeria may seek experienced corporate law experts' guide on how to successfully register a company in Nigeria.

SN TYPE OF COMPANY MINIMUM SHARE CAPITAL (N) JUSTIFICATION 1 ISSUING HOUSE 200 Million Securities and Exchange Commission Guidelines on New Minimum Share Capital for Market Operators 2 BROKER/DEALER 300Million 3 TRUSTEE 300 Million 4 FUND/PORTFOLIO MANAGER 150 Million 5 STOCK BROKER 200 Million 6 STOCK DEALER 100 Million 7 CORPORATE INVESTMENT ADVISER (REGISTRAR) 150 Million 8 CORPORATE INVESTMENT ADVISER 5 Million 9 INDIVIDUAL INVESTMENT ADVISER 2 Million 10 MARKET MAKER 2 Billion 11 CONSULTANT (PARTNERSHIP) 2 Million 12 CONSULTANT (INDIVIDUAL) 500,000 13 CONSULTANT (CORPORATE) 5 Million 14 UNDERWRITER 200 Million 15 VENTURE CAPITAL MANAGER 20 Million 16 COMMODITIES BROKER 40 Million 17 CAPITAL TRADE POINT 20 Million 18 RATING AGENCY 150 Million 19 CORPORATE/SUB BROKER 5 Million 20 ASSET MANAGEMENT (INTANGIBLE ASSETS) 300 Million 21 COMMERCIAL BANK WITH REGIONAL AUTHORIZATION 10 Billion CBN Scope and Standards Commercial Regulations 2020 22 COMMERCIAL BANK WITH NATIONAL AUTHORIZATION 25 Billion 23 COMMERCIAL BANK WITH INTERNATIONAL AUTHORIZATION 50 Billion 24 MERCHANT BANK 15 Billion CBN Scope, Condition and Minimum Standard for Merchant Banks Regulation 2, 2010 25 PAYMENT SOLUTION SERVICES (PSS) (As permissible under Super Agent, PTS and PSSP (combined)) 250 Million CBN Guidelines on licensing Framework/ Categorization for the Nigerian Payment System 2020 26 SUPER AGENT (Agent Recruitment Management and other activities as specified in the Regulatory Framework for Licensing Super Agents in Nigeria 50 Million 27 PAYMENT TERMINAL SERVICE PROVIDER (PTSP) (POS Terminal Deployment and Services, POS Terminal Ownership, PTAD, Merchant/Agent Training and Support) 100 Million 28 PAYMENT SOLUTIONS SERVICE PROVIDER (PSSP) (Payment Processing Gateway and Portal, Payment Solution/Application Development, Merchant Service Aggregation and Collection) 100 Million 29 MOBILE MONEY OPERATION (E-Money Issuing, Wallet Creation and Management, Pool Account Management activities as permissible under Super Agent) 2 Billion 30 SWITCHING AND PROCESSING (Switching, Card Processing Transaction, Clearing and Settlement Agent Services, Non-bank Acquiring Services activities as permissible under Super Agent, PTSP and PSSP) 2 Billion 31 UNIT MICRO FINANCE BANK (TIER 1) Tier 1: 200 Million CBN Regulations 32 UNIT MICRO FINANCE BANK (TIER 2) Tier 2: 50 Million 33 MICRO FINANCE BANK (STATE & FCT) 1 Billion 34 MICRO FINANCE BANK (NATIONAL) 5 Billion 35 PRIMARY MORTGAGE INSTITUTION 2 Billion 36 FINANCE COMPANY 20 Million 37 BUREAU DE CHANGE 35 Million 38 NON-INTEREST BANK (REGIONAL) 5 Billion 39 NON INTEREST BANK (NATIONAL) 10 Billion 40 INSURANCE BROKER 5 Million Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers Act, 2003 41 LIFE INSURANCE 8 Billion National Insurance Commission Revised Regulations 2019 42 GENERAL INSURANCE 10 Billion 43 COMPOSITE INSURANCE 18 Billion 42 GENERAL INSURANCE 10 Billion 43 COMPOSITE INSURANCE 18 Billion 44 RE-INSURANCE 20 Billion 45 UNIT MICROINSURER 40 Million Guidelines for Micro-insurance Operation in Nigeria 2018 46 STATE MICROINSURER 100 Million Guidelines for Microinsurance Operation in Nigeria 2018 47 NATIONAL MICROINSURER 600 Million Guidelines for Microinsurance Operation in Nigeria 2018 48 TAKAFUL INSURANCE (GENERAL AND FAMILY TAKAFUL) 200 Million National Insurance Commission Regulations 49 PRIVATE SECURITY COMPANY/CONSULTANT 10 Million Guideline on Requirements for Registration of Private Guard Security Companies made Pursuant to Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp Act No. 2 of 2003 50 PENSION FUND/ASSET CUSTODIAN 2 Billion National Pensions Commission Requirements for Licensing of Pension Fund Custodians (FEB 2005); National Pensions Commission Revised Minimum Share Capital Requirement for Licensed Pension Fund Administrators (April 2021); 51 CLOSED PENSION FUND 500 Million 52 PENSION FUND ADMINISTRATOR 5 Billion 53 LOTTERY 5 Million Section 2 (1), National Lotteries (Amendment) Regulation, 2007 54 SPORTS LOTTERY 30 Million National Lottery Commission Circular 55 AIR TRANSPORT (INTERNATIONAL) 2 Billion Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority 56 AIR TRANSPORT (REGIONAL) 1 Billion 57 AIR TRANSPORT (LOCAL) 500 Million 58 AIR AMBULANCE/FUMIGATION/ PRIVATE JET 20 Million 59 AVIATION (GROUND HANDLING SERVICES) 500 Million 60 AVIATION (AIR TRANSPORT TRAINING INSTITUTIONS) 2 Million 61 AGENTS OF FOREIGN AIRLINES 1 Million 62 TRAVEL/TOURS 30 Million International Air Travel Agency (IATA) 63 AGRICULTURAL SEEDS, PRODUCTIONS, PROCESSING, MARKETING 10 Million NASA Cap 5, LFN, 2004 64 SHIPPING COMPANY/AGENT 25 Million NIMASA Guidelines for Registration 65 CABOTAGE TRADE 25 Million 66 LIFE MICRO-INSURANCE 150 Million Guideline for Micro-Finance Operations in Nigeria (NAICOM), December, 2013 67 GENERAL MICRO-INSURANCE 200 Million Guideline for Micro-Finance Operations in Nigeria (NAICOM), December, 2013 68 FREIGTH FORWARDING 5 Million Registration of Freight Forwarding Regulation 2010 69 PAYMENT SERVICE BANK 5 Billion 70 HEALTH MAINTENANCE ORGANIZATION (HMO)(NATIONAL) 400 Million (Paid up) National Health Insurance Scheme HMO Accreditation Guidelines 71 HEALTH MAINTENANCE ORGANIZATION (HMO)(REGIONAL) 200 Million(Paid up) 72 HEALTH MAINTENANCE ORGANIZATION (HMO)(STATE) 100 Million (Paid up)

