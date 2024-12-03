ARTICLE
3 December 2024

The Breakdown Of CAC Share Capital Threshold For Company Registration In Nigeria

Adeola Oyinlade & Co

Contributor

Adeola Oyinlade & Co logo
Adeola Oyinlade & Co. is a leading full-service law firm in Nigeria providing competent, innovative, cost-effective, and well-timed responsive services. The firm offers a variety of legal services including corporate, commercial and business advisory, dispute resolution, litigation and more to a vast range of national and foreign clients.
Explore Firm Details
Company registration in Nigeria in certain industries and economic sectors are govern by statues and other regulations in force that stipulate a minimum share capital threshold before a company
Nigeria Corporate/Commercial Law
Adeola Oyinlade
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Company registration in Nigeria in certain industries and economic sectors are govern by statues and other regulations in force that stipulate a minimum share capital threshold before a company can be successfully registered in Nigeria and commence business operation.

Having substantial share capital indicates that the company is viable, can raise additional funds if required, instill confidence in potential investors and lenders as many of these industries are highly regulated and require the investment of large sums of money.

The list below are various industries and their required minimum share capital before they can be successfully registered with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Nigeria.

However, it should be noted that the minimum share capital threshold for company registration in Nigeria with foreign participation is N100 million Naira. A person seeking to set up a business in Nigeria may seek experienced corporate law experts' guide on how to successfully register a company in Nigeria.

SN TYPE OF COMPANY MINIMUM SHARE CAPITAL (N) JUSTIFICATION
1 ISSUING HOUSE 200 Million Securities and Exchange Commission Guidelines on New Minimum Share Capital for Market Operators
2 BROKER/DEALER 300Million
3 TRUSTEE 300 Million
4 FUND/PORTFOLIO MANAGER 150 Million
5 STOCK BROKER 200 Million
6 STOCK DEALER 100 Million
7 CORPORATE INVESTMENT ADVISER (REGISTRAR) 150 Million
8 CORPORATE INVESTMENT ADVISER 5 Million
9 INDIVIDUAL INVESTMENT ADVISER 2 Million
10 MARKET MAKER 2 Billion
11 CONSULTANT (PARTNERSHIP) 2 Million
12 CONSULTANT (INDIVIDUAL) 500,000
13 CONSULTANT (CORPORATE) 5 Million
14 UNDERWRITER 200 Million
15 VENTURE CAPITAL MANAGER 20 Million
16 COMMODITIES BROKER 40 Million
17 CAPITAL TRADE POINT 20 Million
18 RATING AGENCY 150 Million
19 CORPORATE/SUB BROKER 5 Million
20 ASSET MANAGEMENT (INTANGIBLE ASSETS) 300 Million
21 COMMERCIAL BANK WITH REGIONAL AUTHORIZATION 10 Billion CBN Scope and Standards Commercial Regulations 2020
22 COMMERCIAL BANK WITH NATIONAL AUTHORIZATION 25 Billion
23 COMMERCIAL BANK WITH INTERNATIONAL AUTHORIZATION 50 Billion
24 MERCHANT BANK 15 Billion CBN Scope, Condition and Minimum Standard for Merchant Banks Regulation 2, 2010
25 PAYMENT SOLUTION SERVICES (PSS) (As permissible under Super Agent, PTS and PSSP (combined)) 250 Million CBN Guidelines on licensing Framework/ Categorization for the Nigerian Payment System 2020
26 SUPER AGENT (Agent Recruitment Management and other activities as specified in the Regulatory Framework for Licensing Super Agents in Nigeria 50 Million
27 PAYMENT TERMINAL SERVICE PROVIDER (PTSP) (POS Terminal Deployment and Services, POS Terminal Ownership, PTAD, Merchant/Agent Training and Support) 100 Million
28 PAYMENT SOLUTIONS SERVICE PROVIDER (PSSP) (Payment Processing Gateway and Portal, Payment Solution/Application Development, Merchant Service Aggregation and Collection) 100 Million
29 MOBILE MONEY OPERATION (E-Money Issuing, Wallet Creation and Management, Pool Account Management activities as permissible under Super Agent) 2 Billion
30 SWITCHING AND PROCESSING (Switching, Card Processing Transaction, Clearing and Settlement Agent Services, Non-bank Acquiring Services activities as permissible under Super Agent, PTSP and PSSP) 2 Billion
31 UNIT MICRO FINANCE BANK (TIER 1) Tier 1: 200 Million CBN Regulations
32 UNIT MICRO FINANCE BANK (TIER 2) Tier 2: 50 Million
33 MICRO FINANCE BANK (STATE & FCT) 1 Billion
34 MICRO FINANCE BANK (NATIONAL) 5 Billion
35 PRIMARY MORTGAGE INSTITUTION 2 Billion
36 FINANCE COMPANY 20 Million
37 BUREAU DE CHANGE 35 Million
38 NON-INTEREST BANK (REGIONAL) 5 Billion
39 NON INTEREST BANK (NATIONAL) 10 Billion
40 INSURANCE BROKER 5 Million Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers Act, 2003
41 LIFE INSURANCE 8 Billion National Insurance Commission Revised Regulations 2019
42 GENERAL INSURANCE 10 Billion
43 COMPOSITE INSURANCE 18 Billion
42 GENERAL INSURANCE 10 Billion
43 COMPOSITE INSURANCE 18 Billion
44 RE-INSURANCE 20 Billion
45 UNIT MICROINSURER 40 Million Guidelines for Micro-insurance Operation in Nigeria 2018
46 STATE MICROINSURER 100 Million Guidelines for Microinsurance Operation in Nigeria 2018
47 NATIONAL MICROINSURER 600 Million Guidelines for Microinsurance Operation in Nigeria 2018
48 TAKAFUL INSURANCE (GENERAL AND FAMILY TAKAFUL) 200 Million National Insurance Commission Regulations
49 PRIVATE SECURITY COMPANY/CONSULTANT 10 Million Guideline on Requirements for Registration of Private Guard Security Companies made Pursuant to Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp Act No. 2 of 2003
50 PENSION FUND/ASSET CUSTODIAN 2 Billion National Pensions Commission Requirements for Licensing of Pension Fund Custodians (FEB 2005); National Pensions Commission Revised Minimum Share Capital Requirement for Licensed Pension Fund Administrators (April 2021);
51 CLOSED PENSION FUND 500 Million
52 PENSION FUND ADMINISTRATOR 5 Billion
53 LOTTERY 5 Million Section 2 (1), National Lotteries (Amendment) Regulation, 2007
54 SPORTS LOTTERY 30 Million National Lottery Commission Circular
55 AIR TRANSPORT (INTERNATIONAL) 2 Billion Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority
56 AIR TRANSPORT (REGIONAL) 1 Billion
57 AIR TRANSPORT (LOCAL) 500 Million
58 AIR AMBULANCE/FUMIGATION/ PRIVATE JET 20 Million
59 AVIATION (GROUND HANDLING SERVICES) 500 Million
60 AVIATION (AIR TRANSPORT TRAINING INSTITUTIONS) 2 Million
61 AGENTS OF FOREIGN AIRLINES 1 Million
62 TRAVEL/TOURS 30 Million International Air Travel Agency (IATA)
63 AGRICULTURAL SEEDS, PRODUCTIONS, PROCESSING, MARKETING 10 Million NASA Cap 5, LFN, 2004
64 SHIPPING COMPANY/AGENT 25 Million NIMASA Guidelines for Registration
65 CABOTAGE TRADE 25 Million
66 LIFE MICRO-INSURANCE 150 Million Guideline for Micro-Finance Operations in Nigeria (NAICOM), December, 2013
67 GENERAL MICRO-INSURANCE 200 Million Guideline for Micro-Finance Operations in Nigeria (NAICOM), December, 2013
68 FREIGTH FORWARDING 5 Million Registration of Freight Forwarding Regulation 2010
69 PAYMENT SERVICE BANK 5 Billion
70 HEALTH MAINTENANCE ORGANIZATION (HMO)(NATIONAL) 400 Million (Paid up) National Health Insurance Scheme HMO Accreditation Guidelines
71 HEALTH MAINTENANCE ORGANIZATION (HMO)(REGIONAL) 200 Million(Paid up)
72 HEALTH MAINTENANCE ORGANIZATION (HMO)(STATE) 100 Million (Paid up)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Business Law and Corporate Law
Authors
Photo of Adeola Oyinlade
Adeola Oyinlade
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More