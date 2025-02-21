Term Sheets In Nigeria

A Nigerian tech start-up was preparing to close a Series A funding round with a venture capital investor, who had provided successive Term Sheets for review. Unfortunately, the founders only engaged legal counsel after signing the Term Sheet and after receiving drafts of the definitive documentation.

Upon reviewing the Term Sheet, our legal team identified several unfavourable provisions that could jeopardize the company's valuation, governance, and operational growth. For one, the founders had significantly undervalued the company having not taken into consideration a number of factors, including strategic partnerships that enhanced the company's market position, and ongoing development of innovative products with strong revenue potential.

Amongst others, the Term Sheet (a) granted the investors disproportionate returns, with terms that were more aggressive than what is standard in venture capital term sheets (b) allocated excessive board control to investors, limiting the founders' ability to influence key decisions; (c) allocated a substantial portion of the investment amount to fees and costs, leaving insufficient working capital for the company's operations and growth plans; (d) required the company to re-domicile to a foreign jurisdiction, potentially introducing operational and compliance challenges specific to Nigerian companies; (e) contained widely-drawn full-ratchet anti-dilution clauses, which could significantly dilute the founders' equity in the event of future down rounds.