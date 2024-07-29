Top Corporate And Commercial Law Firm In Lagos, Nigeria (2024)

Corporate and commercial law encompasses a wide range of legal services that cater to the needs of businesses, from small enterprises to multinational corporations. This branch of law is pivotal in ensuring that businesses operate within the legal frameworks, safeguarding their interests, and facilitating smooth transactions. As a leading corporate and commercial law firm in Lagos, Nigeria, The Trusted Advisors is committed to enlightening prospective clients and researchers on our area of expertise. We are also committed to unraveling the intricacies of corporate and commercial law in Nigeria.

What is the Difference Between Corporate and Commercial Law?

While often used interchangeably, corporate and commercial law have distinct focuses.

Corporate Law

This primarily deals with the formation, governance, and dissolution of corporations. It covers aspects like the rights and responsibilities of shareholders, directors, and officers, as well as legal procedures for mergers, acquisitions, and corporate restructuring. In essence, corporate law governs how a company operates internally and interacts with its stakeholders.

Commercial Law

This broader field encompasses legal aspects of business transactions and commercial activities. It covers areas like contract law, intellectual property, consumer protection, competition law, and international trade. Commercial law focuses on the external relationships of a business, regulating its dealings with other businesses, consumers, and government agencies.

Sources of Nigerian Commercial Law

The Nigerian commercial law is derived from a number of sources, including:

English Law: English law is divided into common law and equity of England and English Statutes. Common law and equity account for a very considerable part of the Nigerian Commercial law especially the areas of contract, agency, employment, hire purchase, insurance and bailment.

Nigerian Statutes/Legislation: This refers to laws enacted by the National Assembly or State Houses of Assembly. These laws cover various aspects of commercial activities, such as company law, banking law, insurance law, intellectual property law, competition law, and consumer protection law. Examples include the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA), and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA).

Nigerian Case Law: Decisions made by Nigerian courts, especially the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, serve as binding precedents for lower courts in similar cases. These decisions interpret and apply the law to specific situations, creating a body of case law that guides the development of commercial law in Nigeria.

International Treaties and Conventions: Nigeria is a signatory to various international treaties and conventions that have a bearing on commercial law, such as the United Nations Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods (CISG) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) agreements. These treaties provide a framework for international trade and commerce and influence the development of Nigerian commercial law.

How Much Do Corporate and Commercial Lawyers Charge in Nigeria?

The fees charged by corporate and commercial lawyers in Nigeria vary depending on several factors, such as the lawyer's experience, the complexity of the matter, and the location of the firm. Some lawyers may offer fixed fees for specific services, while others may work on a contingency fee basis in litigation cases. The final litigation fee is determined by the law firm.

The Trusted Advisors Law Firm: Our Expertise in Corporate and Commercial Law in Nigeria

1. Corporate Governance

Corporate governance involves the structures, practices, and policies that direct and control corporations. It focuses on the relationships between a company's management, its board, shareholders, and other stakeholders. Our service area covers the following:

Board Composition and Duties : Advising on the selection, duties, and liabilities of board members.

: Advising on the selection, duties, and liabilities of board members. Shareholder Rights : Ensuring the protection of minority shareholders and their rights.

: Ensuring the protection of minority shareholders and their rights. Compliance : Ensuring adherence to statutory and regulatory requirements.

: Ensuring adherence to statutory and regulatory requirements. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR): Advising on CSR policies and their implementation.

2. Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)

Mergers and acquisitions are pivotal transactions in the corporate world, involving the consolidation or transfer of company ownership. We conduct the following for our clients:

Due Diligence : Conducting thorough investigations into the target company's financial, legal, and operational status.

: Conducting thorough investigations into the target company's financial, legal, and operational status. Structuring the Deal : Advising on the optimal structure, whether it's a merger, acquisition, or joint venture.

: Advising on the optimal structure, whether it's a merger, acquisition, or joint venture. Negotiation : Facilitating negotiations between parties to reach favorable terms.

: Facilitating negotiations between parties to reach favorable terms. Regulatory Approvals: Ensuring compliance with antitrust laws and obtaining necessary regulatory clearances.

3. Corporate Finance

Corporate finance law encompasses legal services related to a company's capital structure, funding, and financial strategies. TTA offers the following:

Equity and Debt Financing : Advising on the issuance of shares, bonds, and other securities.

: Advising on the issuance of shares, bonds, and other securities. Private Equity and Venture Capital : Facilitating investments from private equity firms and venture capitalists.

: Facilitating investments from private equity firms and venture capitalists. Securitization : Structuring financial instruments to be sold as securities.

: Structuring financial instruments to be sold as securities. Financial Regulation: Ensuring compliance with financial regulations and laws.

4. Commercial Contracts

Commercial contracts are the backbone of business operations, outlining the terms and conditions of various business transactions. We offer:

Drafting and Negotiation : Crafting and negotiating agreements such as supply contracts, service agreements, and partnership contracts.

: Crafting and negotiating agreements such as supply contracts, service agreements, and partnership contracts. Contract Management : Overseeing the implementation and enforcement of contract terms.

: Overseeing the implementation and enforcement of contract terms. Dispute Resolution : Handling disputes arising from contractual relationships through negotiation, mediation, or litigation.

: Handling disputes arising from contractual relationships through negotiation, mediation, or litigation. Standard Terms and Conditions: Developing standard terms for recurring transactions to ensure consistency and compliance.

5. Intellectual Property (IP)

Intellectual property law protects the creations of the mind, providing businesses with the means to secure and exploit their inventions and brands. TTA helps clients with:

Patents : Assisting with the filing and enforcement of patents to protect technological innovations.

: Assisting with the filing and enforcement of patents to protect technological innovations. Trademarks : Registering and defending trademarks to protect brand identity.

: Registering and defending trademarks to protect brand identity. Copyrights : Safeguarding creative works such as software, literature, and art.

: Safeguarding creative works such as software, literature, and art. IP Licensing and Transactions: Structuring agreements for the licensing and sale of IP rights.

6. Employment and Labor Law

Employment and labor law addresses the legal aspects of the employer-employee relationship. We execute the following for our clients:

Employment Contracts : Drafting and reviewing employment agreements, including non-compete and confidentiality clauses.

: Drafting and reviewing employment agreements, including non-compete and confidentiality clauses. Workplace Policies : Advising on the development of workplace policies and procedures.

: Advising on the development of workplace policies and procedures. Dispute Resolution : Handling employment disputes through negotiation, arbitration, or litigation.

: Handling employment disputes through negotiation, arbitration, or litigation. Compliance: Ensuring adherence to labor laws and regulations, including those related to health and safety, discrimination, and wage and hour laws.

7. Compliance and Risk Management

Compliance and risk management services ensure that businesses adhere to legal and regulatory requirements while mitigating potential risks. We help clients with:

Regulatory Compliance : Advising on compliance with industry-specific regulations.

: Advising on compliance with industry-specific regulations. Internal Policies and Procedures : Developing and implementing internal controls and compliance programs.

: Developing and implementing internal controls and compliance programs. Risk Assessment : Identifying and assessing potential legal risks.

: Identifying and assessing potential legal risks. Training: Providing training programs on compliance and risk management for employees.

8. Antitrust and Competition Law

Antitrust and competition law aims to promote fair competition and prevent monopolistic practices. Our service areas include:

Compliance Programs : Developing compliance programs to ensure adherence to antitrust laws.

: Developing compliance programs to ensure adherence to antitrust laws. Merger Review : Assisting with the review process for mergers and acquisitions to avoid anticompetitive practices.

: Assisting with the review process for mergers and acquisitions to avoid anticompetitive practices. Litigation: Representing clients in antitrust litigation, including price-fixing, market allocation, and monopolization cases.

9. Real Estate

Real estate law involves legal services related to property transactions and management. We help clients with:

Property Acquisition and Sale : Advising on the purchase and sale of commercial properties.

: Advising on the purchase and sale of commercial properties. Leasing : Drafting and negotiating commercial lease agreements.

: Drafting and negotiating commercial lease agreements. Financing : Structuring financing arrangements for real estate transactions.

: Structuring financing arrangements for real estate transactions. Land Use and Zoning: Advising on land use, zoning regulations, and development projects.

10. Insolvency and Restructuring

Insolvency and restructuring law involves representing and advising financially distressed companies. Our service areas include:

Bankruptcy: Representing clients in bankruptcy proceedings.

Representing clients in bankruptcy proceedings. Corporate Restructuring: Advising on out-of-court restructurings, debt workouts, and reorganizations.

Advising on out-of-court restructurings, debt workouts, and reorganizations. Creditor Rights: Protecting the rights of creditors in insolvency proceedings.

11. International Trade and Investment

International trade and investment law encompasses cross-border transactions and compliance. Service areas include:

Trade Compliance: Ensuring compliance with trade regulations, including export controls, sanctions, and customs laws.

Ensuring compliance with trade regulations, including export controls, sanctions, and customs laws. Cross-Border Transactions: Advising on the legal aspects of cross-border mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures.

Advising on the legal aspects of cross-border mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures. Dispute Resolution: Resolving international trade disputes through arbitration and litigation.

12. General Corporate Counsel

Legal Advice: Providing ongoing legal advice and support on a wide range of corporate and commercial matters.

Providing ongoing legal advice and support on a wide range of corporate and commercial matters. Strategic Counsel: Advising on strategic business decisions, taking into account legal risks and opportunities.

Advising on strategic business decisions, taking into account legal risks and opportunities. Risk Management: Identifying and mitigating legal risks to protect the company's interests.

Identifying and mitigating legal risks to protect the company's interests. Document Review: Reviewing and drafting legal documents, such as contracts, policies, and procedures.

Conclusion

Corporate and commercial law is a multifaceted field that requires a deep understanding of various legal and business principles. Each service area is critical to the smooth operation and success of businesses. As a leading corporate and commercial law firm in Lagos, Nigeria, The Trusted Advisors possess a diverse skill set to address the complex issues that arise in this sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.