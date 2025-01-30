Climate Change, Artificial Intelligence (Ai) And Law

INTRODUCTION:

Climate change, AI, and Law are three distinct fields experiencing rapid change. While there is an increase in climate change, AI is also evolving to include innovative technology, and law is improving with the necessary tools to address environmental issues and technological changes.

Society may handle climate change in ways that are effective, equitable, and forward-looking by coordinating policy and technology that benefit people and are sustainable for the environment. The intersection of these three dynamic and unique contemporary spheres has double-edged consequences, which are the challenges and opportunities they offer. AI and law can be combined to provide a cross-functional approach to the global challenge of climate change.

This article examines climate change, AI and Law and how they intersect by collaborating and complementing each other. It also explores the role of AI and Law in addressing climate change.

CONCEPTUALISING CLIMATE CHANGE AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Climate change is a phenomenon that ought to occur naturally. Still, human activities have tripled the amount of greenhouse gases (GHGs) released into the atmosphere, rapidly increasing temperature shifts and weather patterns. The impact of climate change is evident in its footprint on different sectors and human engagements. A significant problem fueling climate change is ignorance, as people are unaware that some of their daily activities increase climate change.

AI is a technology that enables computers and machines to simulate human learning, comprehension, problem-solving, decision-making, creativity. 1

THE EFFECTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE

Rising Temperature: Widespread changes in weather systems brought on by rising global temperatures intensify. Higher temperatures increase heat waves and start wildfires which spread rapidly. Severe Natural Disasters: Climate change has resulted in unpredictable natural disasters. There is increase in the severity of natural disasters, natural disasters currently have a higher damage rate, destroying infrastructure and taking massive lives. Poverty and displacement: Climate change affects economies and brings poverty. Natural disasters destroy properties, food and lands, decreasing the standards of livelihood and leaving people hungry, homeless and jobless. Food Security: Globally, agriculture is experiencing one of the most apparent consequences of warming temperatures. Food security is unstable in some countries due to the unpredictable nature of the weather. Health Risks: Pest outbreaks, invasive species, and diseases are rising. There is poor nutrition in places where people cannot grow or find sufficient food. Extreme weather events increase disease, illness and death, making it difficult for healthcare systems to keep up. Extinction: There is a risk of wildlife going extinct since they must deal with the rapid change in temperature. Natural disasters and extreme weather destroy wildlife food and habitats, resulting in death.2

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE'S ROLE IN ADDRESSING CLIMATE CHANGE.

Climate change requires a quick global response that includes strategies, tools, and laws. AI appears to be especially well-suited to answering issues related to climate change, a field beset by significant data constraints. The expansion of data-driven business models and the use of AI in resource mining, energy consumption and product obsolescence cycles are a few examples of the material and immaterial ways that AI technologies contribute significantly to extractive industries.[3]

GHGs and their sources have been monitored for decades, but filtering, evaluating, and using the data effectively has been challenging. Hence, AI's ability to process vast datasets and extract actionable insights can transform our understanding of climate change and how we mitigate its impacts. Artificial intelligence has tremendous potential for climatic action through optimising renewable energy, environmental monitoring and protection, advanced climate modelling and prediction, and reducing carbon footprints across industries.4

The application of artificial intelligence raises ethical and legal issues.5 AI models can be biased, potentially leading to unequal benefits. The lack of clear policies around AI decision-making can lead to issues in liability when AI models fail, especially in critical areas like disaster response or public safety. Therefore, AI governance in climate change should promote transparency, accountability, fairness, ethical AI development and deployment to prevent misuse of data to ensure that AI-driven climate action is equitable and responsible.

Some ways AI can be used in Climate Change:

AI and the Electric Power Sector: AI can optimise grid sets, increase electric grid efficiency, reliability and resiliency. In this sector, AI can facilitate repairs, monitor and maintain grid performance, and reduce the demand for electricity consumption. AI can improve the shift from internal combustion engines towards electric vehicles.6 Advanced Climate Monitoring: AI-powered Satellites and sensors can monitor land use, deforestation and greenhouse gas emissions and provide data for policy decisions. Data Analysis and Modeling: AI can enhance the accuracy of climate predictions by analysing previous climate data. AI can predict the weather and communicate climate risks.

Resource Management: AI contributes to resource management and efficiency in agriculture. Smart agriculture, powered by AI, optimises water usage and crop yields, reducing environmental stress. AI-driven predictive maintenance and process optimisation in manufacturing reduces waste and energy consumption.

THE ROLE OF LAW IN ADDRESSING CLIMATE CHANGE

Law is a viable tool for drawing a healthy balance in mitigating the disadvantages associated with deploying AI and protecting our environment. Although artificial intelligence (AI) offers solutions to fight climate change, its application necessitates regulatory oversight to guarantee that these technologies are applied sensibly and morally.

AI requires the law to foster its growth, while climate change requires the law to manage emissions. Both fields connect with the law by relying on regulations for proper AI implementation and counter-climate change action.

Some International Climate Change Policies

Paris Climate Change Agreement 2015: The Paris Agreement aims to keep global temperature rise this century well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and preferably limit the increase to 1.5°C. Each country submits its own "Nationally Determined Contributions" (NDCs) every five years, outlining its climate action plans and emissions reduction targets. It is the most comprehensive and widely adopted climate agreement that recognises different capabilities and responsibilities, allowing countries to tailor their NDCs according to their economic and development status. Every five years, countries assess collective progress and are encouraged to enhance their ambitions. United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) – 1992: The UNFCCC was the first international framework on climate change. It provides a foundation for global cooperation on climate action and a framework for negotiating specific international treaties or protocols that would set binding limits on greenhouse gas emissions. Its goal is to prevent "dangerous human interference with the climate system" by stabilising greenhouse gas concentrations. The UNFCCC created the legal basis for the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

Some Legal Framework on Climate Change in Nigeria

Climate Change Act, 2021: The Climate Change Act was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in November, 2021, giving Nigeria a legal framework for achieving its climate goals, long-term social and economic sustainability and resilience. The Act reaffirms Nigeria's commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change in addition to Nigeria's revised Nationally Determined Contributions ("NDCs") at the 26th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow, which include reducing Nigeria's carbon emissions to net zero by 2060.7 National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency Act 2007 (NESREA Act): Nigeria's major environmental protection legislation. The agency's primary aims and objectives are preserving and advancing the environment and sustainable development of the nation's natural resources. Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended: Chapter II of the Constitution supports the nation's pursuit and accomplishment of protecting and ensuring that employees are healthy at work, encouraging sustainable and fair development, and using natural resources for all benefit, with an obligation to safeguard and improve citizens' surroundings. However, this chapter's provisions are not justiciable. Chapter 4 of the Constitution provides for the right to life, which climate change can potentially impair.

d. The Environmental Impact Assessment Act 1992: This Act ensures that impact assessments on projects likely to impact on the environment are carried out before approval. Before the approval of any project, the public has an opportunity to comment on the project's impact. The Act's list of mandatory projects that must have an EIA undertaken before they are carried out includes, inter alia: 'Petroleum, Oil and Gas Field Development, construction of pipelines', etc. One of the grounds for objecting to any project could be its likelihood of releasing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Legal Standards for AI Use in Climate Change

AI technology is not new in our society; laws are already existing on data privacy, transparency, bias, and algorithmic accountability. However, AI's role in climate action introduces complexity, as its impact also raises environmental concern because of the energy and massive amounts of server power needed to power AI programs used in climatic actions.8 Air pollution from data centres powering AI raises environmental and health concerns.

Some International AI Framework

EU Artificial Intelligence Act 2024: The EU AI Act 2024 aims to create a unified regulatory framework for AI systems in the EU. It categorizes AI systems into four risk categories: unacceptable, high-risk, limited risk, and minimal risk. The AI Act imposes obligations on AI providers and users, including data quality, transparency, and robustness. The Act applies to all AI system providers and users within and outside the EU, balancing innovation with the protection of fundamental rights and public interests. Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development AI Principles 2024: Adopted in 2019 and revised in 2024, the OECD AI Principles support innovative, reliable AI that upholds democratic values and human rights. It consists of five recommendations and five values-based principles that offer useful guidance for AI actors and policymakers. UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, 2021: This framework promotes the development and use of AI in ways that respect human rights and promote social good. Some key provisions include human rights-centric Approach, transparency and explainability, accountability, inclusivity, sustainability and promotion of peace and security.

Some legal standards AI in Climate change should uphold

Data Privacy and Protection Standards: With technology, data privacy and protection are initial areas that need to be adhered to. Any AI used to tackle climate change should comply with data privacy and protection laws such as the General Data Protection Regulation, 2015, Nigerian Data Protection Act 2023. Environmental Standards: AI applications must adhere to environmental laws by meeting regulatory standards set by international and national environmental authorities. Intellectual Property Rights:9 Particularly, the patent system, is closely interrelated with many technologies that could help mitigate climatic condition. New AI applications should be innovative and not infringe on existing patent models. This way innovators can be creative with their products and produce AI that actually reduces climate change. Liability and Accountability: Due to AI automation, liability and accountability are essential to mitigate the risk of AI autonomous agents. Therefore, AI systems should have an established clear accountability and liability method for decisions made by AI systems.

CLIMATE CHANGE, AI AND LAW: AN INTERSECTION

The intersection of AI, climate change, and law offers significant promise for addressing climate change. This approach requires careful consideration of ethical, social, and regulatory issues. Law creates policies, leveraging AI's capabilities and ensuring fair and inclusive outcomes, as well as leveraging technology and governance to make substantial progress in the fight against climate change.

A germane connection exists between climate change, AI and law in that law is required during the implementation of AI and the protection of the environment. For AI to be accurate, data collection is needed, and this may infringe on privacy rights, especially when it involves private lands or sensitive locations. Balancing environmental monitoring with privacy protection regulation is also essential.

Accountability and liability are another area where law connects with AI and climate change. There is a need for liability and accountability to define who is responsible for climate decisions made by AI. This can be complex with AI, and liability regulations help clarify responsibility if an AI system used in climate forecasting or conservation fails or results in environmental disasters.

Dispute resolution is another area of law that connects with AI and climate change. Currently, dispute resolution has experienced notable advancements in Greenhouse Gas emissions cases. Several legal actions are rising to address GHG emissions and various judicial fronts have made significant developments to reduce GHG emissions with their decisions. Landmark cases such as KlimaSeniorinnen v Switzerland (ECtHR)10 and Urgenda Foundation v. The Netherlands11 among others, are setting legal precedents, spurring policy changes, enforcing laws, and ensuring accountability in climate change.

AI also has enormous potential to increase effectiveness, transparency, and potentially access to justice by helping in climate change dispute resolution. AI in this area can help with legal research, automate document reviews and help reduce the time for dispute resolution.

RECOMMENDATION

AI Governance is important to oversee the security, accessibility, and quality of data for AI-powered climate applications. However, there is yet to be an international AI treaty. Therefore, developing successful, inclusive solutions to climate change with AI will require interdisciplinary cooperation between technologists, legislators, environmentalists, and local communities. These collaborations guarantee that legal and AI frameworks align with social demands and innovation.

Additionally, Nigeria does not have an AI Act yet and the closest regulation to AI deployment in Nigeria is the Nigerian Data Protection Act 2023. Governments should establish more explicit national legislative frameworks for AI's participation in climate action, that include standards for accountability and transparency in environmental monitoring and reporting, or they could provide incentives for businesses to use AI for climate resilience.

Future AI legal frameworks should clarify AI-driven climate governance and address the relationship between artificial intelligence and climate change. Regulatory Frameworks should create rules for the development, deployment, and ensure effective use of AI in fighting climate change, guidelines for standards and certification to verify adherence for AI systems used in climate decision-making, and to ensure AI-powered climate decisions are accountable, transparent, and explicable.

CONCLUSION

In the pursuit of a sustainable future, the nexus of climate change, artificial intelligence, and the law offers both previously unheard-of opportunities and difficult problems. AI's capacity to improve data analysis, predictive modelling, and resource optimisation is becoming more and more valuable for environmental protection as the effects of climate change intensify. However, to properly utilize this potential, strong legal frameworks that regulate AI's moral application, safeguard privacy, and guarantee accountability and transparency are needed.

This cooperation is essential and effective in climate action; law provides the framework, AI gives the tools, and together they can spur creative and just solutions.

