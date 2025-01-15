ARTICLE
15 January 2025

Environmental Regulation In The Oil And Gas Industry

Aderemi Ogunbanjo,Oluwaseun Fapohunda, and Eyitayo Ajisafe
Like many other sectors in the Nigerian economy, there seems to be a myriad of regulations, laws and policies tailored toward the protection of the environment. At the center of these regulations is the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency ("NESREA" or "the Agency") which has the general responsibility for promoting the sustainable development of human and natural resources in Nigeria.

Oil which forms part of the nation's resources and accounts for a large amount of its Gross Domestic Product is also a major source of pollution in the country. Does the regulatory authority of Nigeria's principal agency on environmental protection extend to the oil and gas sector? When it comes to environmental regulation, who has the power to regulate the sector? These issues will be examined as we consider the history behind environmental regulation in Nigeria, particularly as it pertains to the oil and gas industry...

Originally published 3rd March 2023.

Aderemi Ogunbanjo
Oluwaseun Fapohunda
Eyitayo Ajisafe
