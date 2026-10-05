Who Found The Yacht? Brokerage Commission, Causation, And ChatGPT In Cecil Wright & Partners v. Storonsky

Revolut’s co-founder and CEO, Nik Storonsky, is facing a claim in London’s High Court from yacht brokerage Cecil Wright & Partners over the purchase of the 102-metre, reportedly €350 million, superyacht Nixie. Cecil Wright filed its claim in July, alleging that it introduced the yacht and was the “effective cause” of the transaction despite ultimately being excluded from the sale.

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Introduction

Revolut’s co-founder and CEO, Nik Storonsky, is facing a claim in London’s High Court from yacht brokerage Cecil Wright & Partners over the purchase of the 102-metre, reportedly €350 million, superyacht Nixie. Cecil Wright filed its claim in July, alleging that it introduced the yacht and was the “effective cause” of the transaction despite ultimately being excluded from the sale. It is seeking a commission equivalent to five percent of the reported purchase price, around €17.5 million.

Storonsky’s case, as reported, is that his family office used Cecil Wright’s services to identify the yacht but that he ultimately completed the purchase directly with the seller. His side also maintains that he already knew the identity of the previous owner, having identified the owner through a ChatGPT search using publicly available information, and that Cecil Wright neither introduced him to that owner nor negotiated the eventual deal.

The reported chronology is relatively straightforward.

An adviser from Storonsky’s family office first contacted Cecil Wright in October 2024 about commissioning a custom-built yacht. Months later, the adviser returned, asking whether an existing vessel could be bought while the custom build was still underway. Cecil Wright then put forward Nixie. The yacht had originally been ordered by Patrick Dovigi and, while still under construction, was sold to a Brazilian buyer, reportedly Daniel Vorcaro. That Brazilian owner was subsequently arrested on fraud allegations, after which Dovigi reacquired the vessel and negotiated its resale to Storonsky. The yacht was delivered in June 2026, with the purchase itself reportedly completed in January.

So the factual dispute is not really just “who found the yacht?” The more important question is whether the deal that closed in January was, legally speaking, the same opportunity Cecil Wright had introduced or a materially different transaction that arose after the original sale collapsed.

What Did the Broker Actually Earn?

A broker is not necessarily entitled to a commission simply because it did work connected with a transaction. The starting point is the brokerage agreement and the circumstances in which it provides that commission becomes payable.

Yacht brokerage agreements may, depending on their terms, protect a broker’s fee where a client completes a purchase following the broker’s introduction. Some agreements may also extend that protection to transactions concluded directly or indirectly through another party.

If Cecil Wright’s agreement contains provisions of this nature, the dispute becomes less about who personally closed the sale and more about whether the eventual purchase falls within the contractual scope of the broker’s entitlement. How the agreement defines an “introduction”, whether there is a protection period, and whether an indirect transaction is covered could all become important. The actual brokerage agreement has not been made publicly available. That matters because the wording of the agreement may ultimately be more important than either side’s preferred version of events.

If the Contract Does Not Settle It: Causation

Where the agreement makes commission conditional on an introduction or on that introduction being the effective cause of a completed transaction, the court will have to consider whether the facts satisfy that contractual condition.

Authorities such as Millar, Son & Co v Radford (1903) and Midgley Estates Ltd v Hand [1952] illustrate the importance of the connection between a broker’s introduction and the eventual transaction. Luxor (Eastbourne) Ltd v Cooper [1941] AC 108 also illustrates the contractual nature of a broker’s entitlement to remuneration: the right to commission depends on the agreement between the parties rather than on a general entitlement to payment simply because the broker has provided services.

The difficulty with “effective cause” cases is that a transaction can have more than one contributing cause. A broker may identify an asset, introduce a buyer, facilitate discussions, or provide information, while the eventual sale is negotiated and completed directly by the parties.

This suggests that just because a broker did not negotiate the final deal does not necessarily answer the commission question. Equally, the fact that a broker introduced a particular asset does not necessarily mean that every subsequent related transaction involving that asset falls within its contractual entitlement. Here, the court will have to look at the agreement and the factual connection between Cecil Wright’s introduction of Nixie and the sale that eventually took place.

The Collapsed Sale Cuts Both Ways

The transaction Cecil Wright was directly involved in appears to have been the proposed sale by the Brazilian owner. Once that owner was arrested and Patrick Dovigi reacquired the yacht, Storonsky’s side can argue that the eventual purchase was not simply the original transaction rerouted through a different channel. It was a new transaction involving a different seller.

That is a significant point for the defence, but it does not necessarily settle the issue. Cecil Wright can argue that its work was what first brought Nixie to Storonsky’s attention and created the opportunity that eventually resulted in the purchase. There is a difference between saying that the broker introduced a particular seller and saying that the broker introduced a particular yacht. If the contractual entitlement is tied to the latter, the change in ownership may not necessarily break the connection. If the agreement is narrower, however, the change in seller could become much more significant. Ultimately, that will depend on the agreement and what the evidence shows happened between the original introduction and the eventual sale.

What the ChatGPT Search Does and Does not Prove

The ChatGPT element is undoubtedly the most novel part of the dispute, but it is unlikely to be the decisive legal issue. What matters more is when the information was obtained, where it came from, and what role it played in the eventual transaction.

1. Timing

Storonsky’s lawyers reportedly say that he learned the Brazilian owner’s identity only three days after that owner’s arrest, after Cecil Wright’s involvement in that particular transaction had effectively ended. If the evidence establishes that the information was obtained independently at that stage, that would support the argument that Storonsky identified the relevant counterparty without relying on Cecil Wright. But the broker can take a different view. The important question may not simply be when Storonsky learned the owner’s name. If Cecil Wright had already introduced Nixie and thereby brought the yacht to his attention, the subsequent identification of the owner may not, by itself, establish that the eventual opportunity was independently created.

2. Provenance

What did the ChatGPT search actually reveal, and where did the information in the response come from?

There is a difference between independently identifying an owner and independently creating the opportunity to purchase a particular yacht. Cecil Wright can argue that even if Storonsky independently discovered the owner’s identity, its own earlier work was what put Nixie on his radar in the first place. Conversely, if the evidence shows that Storonsky had independently identified the relevant owner or yacht before Cecil Wright’s involvement, that would bear directly on whether the broker’s introduction was causally significant.

3. Was the Information Really Public?

The defence’s account does not suggest that ChatGPT negotiated anything, drafted the sale documents, or provided legal advice. Its alleged role was much narrower: helping identify the previous owner. If that information was readily available through public sources, using an AI tool to locate or bring that information together could support an argument that the seller was independently identified. If Cecil Wright can show that the information was difficult to obtain or that the ChatGPT response itself drew on information originating from the broker, the position would be different. The fact that ChatGPT was used, therefore, does not itself establish independence. The chronology and source of the information are what really matter.

The Allegations Concerning the Broker’s Conduct

Storonsky’s side has also reportedly accused Cecil Wright of misleading the family office and withholding the previous owner’s identity. If those allegations are established, they could raise a separate question about the broker’s contractual duties and, depending on the nature of the relationship, any fiduciary obligations owed to its principal.

That would not automatically determine whether commission is payable. The court would first need to consider the nature and terms of the relationship and then what consequences, if any, should follow from any breach that is established. It is therefore a separate issue from causation: even if Cecil Wright can establish a sufficient connection between its introduction and the eventual sale, questions about the broker’s conduct could potentially affect the consequences of that finding.

The Evidential Trail

If Storonsky relies on the ChatGPT search as evidence of how he identified the seller, records of that search, including prompts, outputs, timestamps, and related correspondence, could become relevant to disclosure, subject to the applicable procedural rules and any questions of privilege.

The significance of those records would not arise simply because they were generated by AI. Their importance would be what they could show about the chronology and source of the information relied upon.

A ChatGPT conversation does not become privileged simply because it is connected with litigation. Whether privilege applies depends on the circumstances in which the material was created and its purpose. There is also a distinction between an AI-generated answer and evidence showing what information was actually available to Storonsky at the relevant time. Generative AI can produce inaccurate or unsupported information. A chatbot response, on its own, may therefore say little about whether a particular fact was actually known or discoverable at a particular point in time.

That makes contemporaneous evidence particularly important. Correspondence, search records, metadata, and other dated communications may tell the court much more about what happened than either party’s recollection of events months later.

Three Takeaways

1. The contract matters more than the narrative.

How the brokerage agreement defines an “introduction”, how long any protection period lasts, whether indirect transactions are covered, and what actually triggers payment may matter more than who technically found the seller or closed the deal.

2. AI changes the way independence can be tested, not the underlying question.

A buyer who once needed a specialist intermediary to identify a counterparty can increasingly use public records and AI tools to locate information. But using ChatGPT does not, by itself, establish an independent transaction. The relevant issue remains when the information was obtained, where it came from and whether the broker’s earlier intervention remained connected to the eventual sale.

3. Contemporaneous records will matter.

Dated correspondence, search records, and other contemporaneous material can help establish the sequence of events and the source of information. That may ultimately carry more weight than either side’s later recollection of what happened.

Conclusion

This is not really a case about AI creating a new area of brokerage law. It is an old question when has a broker done enough to earn its commission? Playing out in an environment where information that once required a specialist intermediary can increasingly be found through public sources and AI-assisted searches.

Storonsky’s family office maintains that the claim is “without merit and will be defended”, while Cecil Wright maintains that its introduction was the effective cause of the transaction. The eventual resolution will turn on the wording of the brokerage agreement, the connection between Cecil Wright’s original introduction and the January sale, and the evidence concerning how Storonsky and his advisers identified and approached the relevant seller.

The ChatGPT search may be the most interesting part of the story, but the underlying legal question remains a familiar one: did the broker’s introduction lead, in the contractual sense, to the transaction for which it now seeks a commission?

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