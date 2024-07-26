ARTICLE
26 July 2024

What You Must Know About The Deduction Of Tax At Source (Withholding) Regulation 2024

TA
Tope Adebayo LP

Contributor

Tope Adebayo LP logo
Established in 2008, Tope Adebayo LP offers holistic solutions in energy, disputes, and corporate transactions. Our diverse team crafts bespoke strategies for clients, driving industry wins and growth. We are a one-stop shop, licensed for legal, finance, and corporate services, with a global network for seamless cross-border transactions.
Explore
The Deduction of Tax at Source (Withholding) Regulation, 2024, was issued by the Federal Ministry of Finance, on July 1, 2024. It stipulates the rules for deducting taxes from payments...
Nigeria Tax
Photo of Ifeoma Ezeribe
Photo of Excellent Epelle
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Deduction of Tax at Source (Withholding) Regulation, 2024, was issued by the Federal Ministry of Finance, on July 1, 2024. It stipulates the rules for deducting taxes from payments to taxable persons in specified transactions. This article highlights relevant provisions of the Regulation.

1. Persons Who Must Deduct Tax at Source

These entities are required to deduct tax at source:

  1. All corporate and unincorporated bodies
  2. Government & MDAs (Ministries, Departments, and Agencies)
  3. Statutory bodies and public authorities
  4. Any other institution, establishment or enterprise including those exempted from tax
  5. Payment agents who act on behalf of these entities must also deduct tax at source.

Small companies or unincorporated entities with a gross turnover of 25 million Naira or less are also exempted if:

  1. The supplier has a valid Tax Identification Number (TIN); and
  2. The value of the specified transaction is less than N2,000,000.

2. Time to Deduct and Remit

  1. Previously, there was no specific time to make deductions, except for passive incomes, which were deducted when the payment was made or credited. Now, deductions must be made at the earlier of these events: when payment is made, when the amount due is settled or when the liability is recognised (for related parties).
  2. Remittances to the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) shall be due on or before the 21st day of the month after the payment.
  3. Deductions payable to any State Internal Revenue Service (SIRS) with respect to Capital Gains Tax and Pay-As-You- Earn (PAYE) must be remitted on or before the 10th day of the month following the payment. All other deductions must be made on or before the 30th of the next month after the payment.

To view original Tope Adebayo article, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ifeoma Ezeribe
Ifeoma Ezeribe
Photo of Excellent Epelle
Excellent Epelle
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More