Immigration New Zealand Fee Increase Starting 1st October 2024

Starting from 1st October 2024, Immigration New Zealand (INZ) will implement significant fee increases across various visa categories. These changes will impact individuals, families, and businesses seeking to apply for visas or other immigration services in New Zealand. Understanding these fee adjustments and planning accordingly can help avoid unexpected costs and ensure a smooth application process.

Key Fee Increases

The upcoming fee changes will affect a broad range of visa categories, with some experiencing more substantial increases than others. Below is a breakdown of the key changes:

1. Accredited Employer Work Visas Current Fee: $750 New Fee: $1,540 Increase: 105%

Accredited Employer Work Visas are critical for businesses in New Zealand that rely on skilled foreign workers. The doubling of fees may impact employers and employees alike, making it essential to factor in these costs when planning recruitment and employment strategies.

2. Job Check Applications Current Fee: $610 New Fee: $735 Increase: 20%

The Job Check Application process ensures that employers are following fair recruitment practices and that there is a genuine need for hiring from overseas. While the fee increase is more modest compared to others, it still represents an additional cost for employers seeking to fill skill shortages.

3. Specific Purpose Work Visas Current Fee: $700 New Fee: $1,355 Increase: 94%

For individuals coming to New Zealand for a specific purpose or event, such as a work assignment or project, the near-doubling of fees could affect the decision to accept such opportunities. Employers and individuals should consider these costs when planning short-term work arrangements.

4. Partnership Work Visas Current Fee: $860 New Fee: $1,630 Increase: 90%

Partnership Work Visas allow partners of New Zealand citizens or residents to work in the country. The substantial fee increase could place additional financial pressure on couples seeking to build a life together in New Zealand. It's important for applicants to prepare for these higher costs in advance.

5. Skilled Residence Application

Current Fee: $4,290 New Fee: $6,450 Increase: 50%

Skilled Residence Applications are the pathway for many to gain permanent residency in New Zealand. With a significant fee increase of 50%, prospective applicants should carefully evaluate their financial readiness before applying. This increase could also influence the

