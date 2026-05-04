When The Cyber Attack Hits: What To Do, What Goes Wrong, And How Insurance Really Works (Video)

When a cyber incident occurs, most organizations quickly discover the hard truth: No one is fully prepared for what happens next. Decisions made in the first hours and days of an attack...

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When a cyber incident occurs, most organizations quickly discover the hard truth: No one is fully prepared for what happens next. Decisions made in the first hours and days of an attack can significantly impact business interruption losses, insurance recovery, and long-term financial exposure.

Join us for an in-depth webinar featuring experts in Incident Response, Cyber Insurance Coverage, and Forensic Accounting as we walk through what really happens during and after a cyber event, and where things often go wrong.

Using a hypothetical cyber-attack scenario and a real-world case study, our speakers highlight common pitfalls organizations encounter, particularly from an insurance and coverage standpoint.

We also explore how AI-driven data mining is increasingly being used during cyber investigations to accelerate response, analyze large data sets, and support forensic and financial analysis.

Throughout the discussion, we focus on a critical but often overlooked element: How cyber insurance fits into the response process, and how missteps can jeopardize coverage when needed most.

Speakers

Brandon Welch, Managing Director, Ankura (Moderator)

Brandon helps organizations and insurers navigate high-stakes cyber incidents with speed, clarity, and an insurance-aligned response strategy. As a Managing Director at Ankura, he leads cyber insurance relationships and incident response offerings — connecting carriers, brokers, counsel, and technical teams to drive better outcomes. His work spans cybersecurity, data privacy, and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled approaches that accelerate investigation and decision-making when every hour counts.

Laura Nielsen, Senior Managing Director, Ankura

Laura helps organizations make sense of complex data during high‑stakes cyber incidents, investigations, and regulatory response. As a Senior Managing Director at Ankura, she has led hundreds of cybersecurity investigations and AI‑enabled data mining analyses, supporting sensitive data identification, notification decisions, and compliance requirements. Laura also brings deep litigation and expert testimony experience, helping clients defensibly assess exposed personal and protected health information when scrutiny is highest.

Dina Senerchia, Managing Director, Ankura

Dina helps organizations quantify cyber losses and strengthen recovery by translating disruption into defensible financial analyses. As a Managing Director at Ankura, she leads forensic accounting support for business interruption, cyber incidents, and complex claims — bringing rigor to loss measurement and claim preparation. Dina is known for helping clients avoid common missteps that can delay or reduce recovery when incidents escalate.

Marc Voses, Partner, Goldberg Segalla

Marc advises insurers and organizations on cyber incidents and coverage issues where early decisions can shape the entire outcome. As Chair of Goldberg Segalla’s Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Group, he provides strategic counsel on response, insurance considerations, and dispute avoidance in complex cyber matters. He is frequently called on when stakeholders need clear guidance, fast, during high-pressure events.

Ken Suh, Partner, Jackson Lewis

Ken helps organizations prepare for — and respond to — cyber incidents with an approach designed to reduce legal exposure and keep response moving. A Partner at Jackson Lewis, he has led counsel on hundreds of incidents, regulatory inquiries, and cyber-related class actions across industries from startups to Fortune 50 companies. Ken also brings an academic and policy lens to modern cyber risk, including privacy and emerging AI considerations.

Key Takeaways

What your needs will be during a cyber incident, so that you can best prepare before the incident occurs.

The real cost of business interruptions from a cyber incident, from a financial and operational standpoint.

The pitfalls you need to be aware of while navigating a cyber incident.

How AI-driven data mining can be used during cyber investigations to accelerate response, analyze large data sets, and support forensic and financial analysis.

Watch the full recording.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.