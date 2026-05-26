AI In Marketing: Where Every Brand Should Start In 2026

AI is now a core part of creating modern marketing materials. Creative teams are using AI to create content, personalize experiences, streamline design workflows, and scale creative production faster than ever.

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AI is now a core part of creating modern marketing materials. Creative teams are using AI to create content, personalize experiences, streamline design workflows, and scale creative production faster than ever. As these AI tools continue to evolve, so do the opportunities and the risks.

This guide breaks down challenges marketers face today and the practical steps leading brands are taking to use AI confidently and responsibly.

How AI Is Being Used in Marketing Today

Marketers increasingly rely on AI to:

Generate copy, images, videos, and campaign concepts

Personalize customer experiences using real‑time data

Speed up design and production cycles

Support creative ideation and experimentation

While AI has proven valuable in supporting the creative process, it is not without its pitfalls as some early AI-driven campaigns have received negative reactions, including luxury brands being called out for visuals that felt “tacky” or off‑brand, and AI-powered campaigns facing criticism for lacking originality. These examples highlight a core truth: AI must enhance a brand’s identity, not compromise it.

Key Issues AI Presents for Marketing Teams

1. Creative Ownership & Copyright Ambiguity

Because many AI systems are trained on massive datasets that may include copyrighted creative work, outputs can unintentionally resemble existing designs, art, or media.

For marketers, that creates uncertainty around:

Who owns AI-generated content

Whether outputs risk mimicking protected material

Potential IP disputes with copyright owners

How smart marketing teams protect themselves

Asking AI vendors to explain their training data sources

Including clear IP and indemnification language in contracts with AI vendors and partners

Human review of AI outputs for recognizable third‑party material before publishing

2. Data Privacy & Targeting Risks

AI-powered marketing often uses historical customer behavior, segmentation, and predictive profiling, all of which practices may trigger privacy laws, such as GDPR, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and industry-specific regulations in areas such as healthcare and finance.

How brands reduce privacy risks

Running privacy and data‑protection assessments before adopting new AI tools

Ensuring they have a lawful basis for targeted advertising and profiling

Minimizing data collection to limit exposure

Keeping sensitive data inside secure or private AI environments

Tracking who accesses customer data to support compliance audits

All of these steps should be taken in concert with the brand’s legal team to ensure compliance with all applicable laws.

3. Deepfakes, Fabricated Content & Brand Harm

AI can generate realistic images, videos, and audio that look like real people—or real brands. Without proper guardrails, this can lead to:

Impersonation

False endorsement

Right‑of‑publicity concerns

Reputational damage

How marketers stay safe

Prohibiting the use of real individuals or their likeness in any form in AI-generated content without explicit permission

Implementing content-review workflows before campaigns go live

Training staff on how to spot defamation, impersonation, and other reputational risks

4. Bias, Manipulation & Consumer Trust

AI models can unintentionally reinforce stereotype-driven patterns or produce unfair targeting decisions. This exposes brands to consumer-trust issues and potential regulatory scrutiny.

How companies ensure fairness

Building internal AI‑governance and review frameworks

Testing their tools for biased outputs

Making disclosures clear and giving customers easy ways to report issues

Operational Challenges Marketers Are Reporting

AI is not just a legal or ethical concern—there are day‑to‑day reliability issues that can disrupt campaign performance.

Common AI “hallucinations”

Made-up statistics

Inaccurate compliance statements

Incorrect product claims

Fake testimonials

Teams also report issues with adversarial prompts (“jailbreaks”) where AI tools behave unpredictably or produce unsafe content.

The impact on marketing operations

40% of marketers had to pause or pull campaigns

One‑third experienced brand or PR setbacks

Many cited wasted budgets, client dissatisfaction, and legal delays

Stronger AI Practices Leading Marketers Are Adopting

Use of AI content‑screening tools: Checking for potential copyright similarities before publishing

Checking for potential copyright similarities before publishing Documentation: Keeping records of human involvement and editorial review

Keeping records of human involvement and editorial review AI usage policies: Defining approved tools, review steps, and escalation paths for legal or compliance review

Bottom Line

AI is reshaping marketing faster than any previous technology shift, but major questions around copyright, data usage, and content authenticity are still unfolding in the courts. The marketers who succeed won’t be the ones moving the fastest, but rather those adopting AI with purpose, strategy, and smart safeguards.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.