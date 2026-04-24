SyCipLaw Highlights Key Cybersecurity Compliance Developments In The Philippines

SyCipLaw has prepared a special report, published with Conventus Law, examining key updates and developments on the legal and regulatory framework governing cybersecurity in the Philippines.

SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan was founded in 1945 and is a leading full-service law firm in the Philippines. Its principal office is in Makati City, with branch offices in Cebu City, Davao City and the Subic Bay Freeport Zone. The firm offers a broad and integrated range of legal services, with departments in the following fields: banking, finance and securities; special projects; corporate services; litigation and dispute resolution; employment law and immigration; intellectual property; and tax.

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SyCipLaw has prepared a special report, published with Conventus Law, examining key updates and developments on the legal and regulatory framework governing cybersecurity in the Philippines. Senior Partner and Head of Special Projects Department Rose Marie M. King-Dominguez co-authored the report, together with Senior Associate Christopher A. Capulong and Associate Alithea C. Soriano.

The authors offer a comprehensive overview of evolving regulatory requirements, enforcement trends, and compliance obligations, alongside practical guidance for businesses seeking to strengthen their digital operations. They highlight data breach reporting requirements, considerations for cross-border data transfers, and the proactive enforcement approach of Philippine regulatory authorities, such as the National Privacy Commission.

The report also outlines cybersecurity compliance requirements across regulated industries such as banking, fintech, telecommunications, and energy. Additionally, the report discusses emerging risks including ransomware and AI-driven cyberattacks and the proposed legislative measures designed to address these evolving threats.

Access the full report on the Conventus Law website.

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