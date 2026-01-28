Council Of Ministers Announces Launch Of 'Smart Legislative Advisor' Program – Phase One

The General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers has announced the launch of the first phase of the national "Smart Legislative Advisor" program, an innovative initiative aimed at modernising and enhancing the legislative work system in the State of Qatar.

Developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the program reflects Qatar's national drive to harness artificial intelligence technologies in legislative processes. It utilises AI-powered tools to support the drafting, review, and analysis of legislation, marking a significant step in the digital transformation of legislative work.

The program forms part of an ongoing commitment to keeping pace with digital transformation and adopting advanced technological applications to facilitate and improve work processes. It is the result of sustained efforts by a specialised task force and is designed to serve as a supportive tool for the preparation and review of legislative instruments. It also represents a strategic step toward developing legislative drafting procedures, enhancing efficiency and quality, and aligning Qatar's legislative practices with leading international standards.

The program aims to strengthen the review process for legislative instruments by enabling precise comparisons with corresponding legislation at the regional and international levels. These comparisons help ensure consistency with Qatar's highest-ranking legislative instruments, while also providing advanced linguistic review and proofreading functions.

The launch of the program underscores the General Secretariat's commitment to adopting smart solutions and advanced technologies to develop the legislative work system, contribute to improved government performance, and support the State of Qatar's broader digital transformation agenda.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.