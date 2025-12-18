Interview With Head Of AI Joost Van Dongen: How Poelmann Van Den Broek Is Building The Legal Profession Of Tomorrow

At Poelmann van den Broek, we take an open-minded approach to the future of the legal profession. Innovation is not a choice, but a necessity. AI plays a key role in that future, and we have made a conscious decision not to wait and see, but to take active measures. That is why we appointed a colleague as Head of AI in 2025: Joost van Dongen. Striking? Certainly. But above all, it is significant. Because by giving this role to a practicing lawyer from our own firm, we are staying on course: innovative and legally sharp.

A lawyer as Head of AI? That's exactly why it works.

Joost van Dongen not an external tech consultant or IT specialist. He is a lawyer and business owner and through, with an early fascination for technology. He now has a background in IT law and commercial contracts, and over ten years of experience as the founder of an e-commerce company. This combination makes him the perfect bridge between legal practice and technological innovation. "Change must come from within," he says. "You can't implement AI as if it were a new printer. It affects everything we do."

Joost will therefore – in addition to his work as a lawyer – work with the board to shape PvdB's AI strategy. With a level-headed approach, concrete steps, internal support, and above all: in the service of customer value. "We don't want to wait until the market forces us to act. We want to lay the foundations now for a different way of working. Agile, well-thought-out, and future-proof."

AI as an opportunity

What sets Poelmann van den Broek apart is the way it approaches AI: not as a trend, but as a strategic tool. Through the smart use of AI, many routine legal tasks can be performed more efficiently. At the same time, this creates more space for lawyers to make a difference: strategic thinking, creativity, customization, and human connection.

"Customers benefit immediately," says Joost. "Faster turnaround times, better access to advice, and often lower costs. But more importantly, we continue to invest time in areas where we really add value."

Leading the way in a conservative sector

The fact that a law firm appoints its own Head AI, and then also puts a lawyer in that role, is innovative. But it fits with the character of PvdB: entrepreneurial, progressive, and sharp. And it is a conscious choice. Joost: "Because I have both feet firmly planted in practice, I know exactly what works and what doesn't. I know the people, the files, the clients. That makes the translation from strategy to daily practice many times stronger."

This approach ensures that PvdB maintains control over development and does not become dependent on external parties or generic solutions. "We are building our own knowledge, creating an internal culture that embraces AI, and ensuring that we understand this development ourselves."

No promises, but ambition

PvdB is not shouting this from the rooftops just yet. And that is a conscious choice. "We don't promise anything we can't deliver and we have to remain critical," says Joost. "But our ambition is clear: we want to be the prime example of how a modern law firm uses AI in the interests of its clients."

That is why the firm is starting with concrete experiments and short roadmaps, so that lessons can be learned and adjustments made quickly. Examples include teams working with fixed prices instead of the traditional hourly billing model, or internal prompt libraries where colleagues share their best AI applications. Training courses and AI consultation hours are also being organized to allow everyone to learn at their own pace.

The human aspect first

In a world where AI is becoming increasingly capable, the human factor is becoming decisive. This applies to clients, but also to colleagues. Personal contact with your own lawyer, the relationship of trust, brainstorming, and strategic thinking are becoming more important than ever.

"We use AI to make room for what really matters. That's where we want to excel," says Joost.

We see ourselves as the trusted advisor to business owners. Clients can expect us to continue innovating. Not for the sake of innovation itself, but for the value it delivers. Those who choose a firm that is at the forefront simply get more value for their investment. What's more, this also gives us a better understanding of what is going on with our clients. After all, our clients are also dealing with the impact of AI on their organizations. By being at the heart of this as a firm, we understand their challenges, opportunities, and concerns. It makes us a better sparring partner. That is exactly what has always set us apart. And we want to keep it that way.

Poelmann van den Broek opts for innovation with precision and inspiration. Not by following technology, but by setting the direction itself. For today's customers. And tomorrow's.

